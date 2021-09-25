Glentoran told to develop ‘winning mentality’ if they want to realise league ambitions after heavy Crusaders defeat

Glentoran legend Paul Leeman has warned his former club that they must find a ‘winning mentality’ if they’re to end the season clutching the Gibson Cup.

Hopes are high in east Belfast that this could finally be the campaign the Glens end what will by May be a 13 year wait to win the league title but those ambitions suffered a dent with a 3-0 defeat at home to Crusaders on Saturday afternoon.

With Adam Lecky, Ben Kennedy and Aidan Wilson on target, the Crues condemned their hosts to their biggest margin of home defeat in all-but four years.

And for club hero Leeman, it signalled a need for a change in mentality ahead of Linfield’s visit for the Big Two derby on Tuesday evening.

“They really do (have things to fix),” he said on BBC Radio Ulster. “People, when I start to question the mentality of the Glentoran team; on paper they’re a superb team and they’ve brought in a lot of really good players but it’s when they go a goal down, can they bounce back and show that winning mentality? That’s what they’ve got to find quickly.

“Glentoran would have been big favourites coming into today. There are big expectations at the Oval this season but they under-achieved and they were poor today.

“Let’s not take anything away from Crusaders, they’re tactics were spot on, defensively they were superb and they won the individual battles all over the pitch. Their workrate was superb all day they were a threat from that man Ben Kennedy’s set-piece deliveries.

“Glentoran, other than the Robbie McDaid chance, lacked ideas, they were out-worked, out-battled and they’ve got to get back to the drawing board because they have to play Linfield on Tuesday night.”

The result left Glentoran seven points behind league leaders Cliftonville with a game in hand and down to sixth place, having been leapfrogged by their victors.

Crues boss Stephen Baxter wasn’t keen to discuss his own side’s title hopes after they were left out of all the pre-season predictions.

“The experts that do all the talking, I’ll let them continue to talk. We’ll look after ourselves,” he said.

“There’s an awful lot that goes into a football match from all associated around it; staff, physios, video analysis people to get your team ready over a week.

“That was laid out today. I thought our performance was magnificent. We had to contain Glentoran in the areas we wanted to, which was let them have the ball in their own half and make sure that they didn’t breach us in behind. They didn’t do that. They had one chance but outside that, I don’t remember a lot else.

“You have to wear a team down and make sure you do all the dirty work to get the room to play.

“Once we got a lovely quality goal, it gave us a platform to build on and in the second half we were magnificent. We had taken the sting out of the game and started to pass through them. A team is going to push on and we exploited that.

“To win here 3-0 against a top, top Glentoran team is good work.”

Meanwhile, the team that actually is on top – Cliftonville - edged Warrenpoint 1-0 at Solitude thanks to a 73rd minute Ryan Curran winner.

It opened up a six point gap to second placed Coleraine, even if some of the chasing pack have games to catch up on.

“It was a frustrating game and we were giving away a few cheap passes but we knew would maybe get a chance,” said the goal-scorer. “We know in those sort of games someone, be it me or Joe or whoever, will scramble one in and thankfully I could do that today.

“Warrenpoint made it frustrating. It’s difficult to break down 10 or 11 men.

“We knew at half-time we weren’t good enough and we had to step it up in the second half.”