Glentoran v Linfield: Fans must provide Covid-19 vaccination proof or negative test result before Oval game

Glentoran FC has revealed that supporters must provide proof of double Covid-19 vaccination or a negative test before attending this month’s Big Two derby against Linfield.

The two title-chasing sides go head to head at the Oval in the Glens’ first home game of the season on Tuesday, August 31 (kick-off 7.45pm).

The east Belfast club has confirmed that the ground “will not be at full capacity” for the ticket-only game, although have laid out the “essential requirements” that must be met in order to maximise their allowable attendance.

Those include match-going supporters providing proof of having received two Covid-19 vaccinations or a negative test within the 48 hours leading up to the game (lateral flow or PCR tests will be accepted).

In addition, facemasks must be worn on stairwells within the ground or in queues and until the supporter is either seated in the stand or has reached their chosen location on the terracing.

Social distancing of one metre must be observed when moving around the ground while supporters should regularly sanitise their hands.

The club has set up a dedicated email address for Glentoran supporters who have any questions over the issues involved: covidassist@glentoran.com.

Tickets for the match will go on sale shortly.

While the maximum number of 500 supporters has been lifted by the Northern Ireland Executive, clubs must finalise a risk assessment plan with their relevant council to gain a maximum safe capacity for their home games.