Glentoran v Linfield: It's win or bust for Glens' title challenge at the Oval, says Paul Leeman

Glentoran legend Paul Leeman says he's thrilled to see his old club challenging for the Danske Bank Premiership title again but he believes only a home win in the Big Two derby tomorrow will keep their Gibson Cup hopes alive.

Linfield will arrive at The Oval with a seven-point lead with only five games remaining.

Coleraine are a point further behind the Glens, with both sides hoping the champions continue to stumble after their 3-2 defeat at Glenavon last Saturday.

Leeman was the last Glens skipper to lift the league trophy in 2009 when Alan McDonald's side pipped the Blues to the title by just a point to claim their 23rd championship.

If the east Belfast side could stop the Blues winning their 55th title it would represent a remarkable revival from Mick McDermott's men after a disappointing start, and the incentive to pile more pressure on David Healy's boys is crystal clear.

Leeman, who made 597 appearances for the Glens and won an incredible 19 medals, including four league titles and three Irish Cups, puts this derby into the must-win category.

"If the Glens don't win on Saturday I don't see Linfield losing their lead," he said. "I think it's a bigger game for Glentoran in the sense they have to win it."

Leeman added: “A Glens win would ask questions of the Blues but it’s still their title to lose.

“Linfield are strong at home and they have two home games after this one. The Blues can grind out wins when they need to and the reality has always been if you finish above them you’ll win the league.

“Glentoran and Coleraine have a glimmer of hope after the Blues’ defeat to Glenavon but it’s still going to take a big swing to change things.

“Title chasers would need to win their games and the top six is so strong it’s a big challenge for any side to win all their games.

“The Glens have an extra incentive to claw the lead back to four points and they will give it everything to do that.

“Linfield have got to bounce back, I thought they fell below their usual standards on Saturday, and that’s not taking anything away from Glenavon.”

Following Ali Pour’s takeover and the emergence of a new full-time environment at The Oval, there is fresh hope the biggest prize in domestic football is within reach again.

“Marcus Kane has one eye on trying to lift the league trophy and it’s been a long time since 2009, probably unheard of in the club’s history,” added Leeman, who provides expert analysis during the club’s live streaming of matches.

“As a Glens fan I’d love to see Marcus lifting that trophy, and if it doesn’t happen this year I don’t feel they are that far away from achieving that.

“You have to look at what the club has been through.

“There were financial concerns, a barren spell, but they really want to mount a league challenge and that’s where the club should be.

“It’s a tough, competitive and entertaining league.”