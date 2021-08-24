Glentoran v Linfield one of four Irish League games postponed

The scheduled fixture between Glentoran and Linfield has been put back. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The first Big Two derby of the season is one of four matches confirmed to have been postponed due to international call-ups.

As reported by the Sunday Life last weekend, the Glentoran v Linfield fixture scheduled for next Tuesday (August 31) at the Oval has been put back as Blues duo Trai Hume and Cammy Palmer are in the shake up for Northern Ireland Under-21s’ games against Malta and Slovakia on September 3 and 7 respectively.

Clubs are permitted to request a postponement if either a goalkeeper or two outfield players have international commitments.

Also off are Linfield’s game at home to Ballymena United, originally scheduled for September 4, Crusaders’ trip to Dungannon Swifts on the same date and United’s match against the Swifts, which had been set for the Showgrounds on August 31.

New dates for the postponed fixtures have yet to be announced.

Linfield host Crusaders in their opening game of the season on Saturday afternoon while Ballymena United travel to Warrenpoint Town and Dungannon host Glentoran.

After that, Linfield, Ballymena and Dungannon face two weeks without a fixture, their next scheduled outings being Ballymena’s trip to Glentoran on Friday, September 10, Linfield’s visit to Portadown on Saturday, September 11 and Dungannon’s home game against Coleraine on the same afternoon.