Glentoran vs Linfield: Dream Big Two debut for Matt Green as Blues romp to convincing victory

Glentoran 0-3 Linfield

David Healy’s Linfield sent out a chilling title warning with this demolition of Big Two rivals Glentoran at the BetMcLean Oval.

For the second time in three days, Mick McDermott’s East Belfast side were ruthlessly dismantled – it was Crusaders issued the punishment at the weekend – which leaves huge question marks over their Gibson Cup credentials.

McDermott may have spent big over the summer, but his boys are misfiring alarmingly and, even at this early stage of the Danske Bank Premiership campaign, they are playing catch-up.

New signing Matt Green shot the Blues into an early before defender Trai Hume struck a decisive second before the break.

Substitute Cammy Palmer sealed the deal in the second-half. McDermott and the Glens were giving a roasting by their angry fans on the way off at the finish.

It was no surprise there were alterations to both line-ups following their respective weekend results.

McDermott handed goalkeeper Ross Glendinning his first League start since joining from Ballymena United – Aaron McCarey wasn’t even on the bench – while Gael Bigirimana replaced Bobby Burns in the centre of the pitch.

With striker Christy Manzinga banned, the legacy his dismissal at Lurgan on Saturday, Healy revamped his misfiring team, drafting in Kirk Millar, Jordan Stewart, skipper Jamie Mulgrew and Matthew Green.

It was the visitors who asked the early questions with Chris Shields firing wide from distance after Paddy McClean’s wayward header was gobbled up by Green.

Then, in an eye-catching move down the left, Stewart sent Matty Clarke free, whose low, dangerous cross was brilliantly dealt with by Caolan Marron.

But it was the Glens who has the first real sight of goal on eight minutes when Shay McCartan’s defence-spitting pass picked out the jet-heeled Jay Donnelly, but he could only drag his shot across the face of the goal with only Chris Johns to beat.

It was helter-skelter stuff with Millar blasting high and wide before the Glens broke with vengeance at the other end. McCartan was again the provider and, this time, Robbie McDaid cut in from the left before hoofing his shot just over the top, with Johns at full stretch.

And seconds later, McCartan was allowed time and space to turn before trying his luck with a 20-yard thunderbolt, that Johns had to paw over the crossbar.

But it was the Blues who forged ahead on 20 minutes – one that will give Marron nightmares. His poor clearance landed at the feet of Jamie Mulgrew, who sent Green clear, and he wasted no time in blasting a low shot under the body of Ross Glendinning.

Glentoran missed a big chance just after the half hour when Hrvoje Plum’s shot was parried by Johns, which fell for Gael Bigirimana, who could only lash his shot high over the bar.

Again, the action quickly switched to the other end with Jordan Stewart forcing Glendinning to touch the ball over his own crossbar following an audacious effort from wide on the left.

But visiting supporters were singing 11 minutes before the break. Millar’s corner kick was met at the back post by Hume and his thumping header fizzed into the bottom corner.

The Glens reappeared fired up after the break and McDaid went close to pulling one back on 49 minutes only for his flick header to arrow wide of the mark, following a Plum cross.

Glentoran’s night of agony was complete on 51 minutes. Fallon’s superb pass sent substitute Palmer racing free and, although Glendinning attempted to clear, the ball spun off the big midfielder and into the empty net.

Glentoran attempted to repair some of the damage, but Rhys Marshall had his shot whacked off the line by Millar and had another effort that met a similar outcome, with Jordan Stewart this time back helping his defenders.

GLENTORAN: Glendinning, McCullough, Bigirimana, McCartan (R Donnelly 80), Marshall, J Donnelly, McDaid, McClean (Burrns 73), Marron, McMenamin (Cushnie 68), Plum (Clucas 80).

Unused subs: Morris, Smith, Crowe.

LINFIELD: Johns, Newberry, Shields, Callacher, Millar (A Clarke 85), Hume, Stewart (Salam 85), M Clarke, Fallon (Donnelly 85), Mulgrew (Palmer 21), Green (Chadwick 73).

Unused subs: Walsh, Roscoe-Byrne.

Referee: Tim Marshall (Irvinestown)

Man of the match: Trai Hume

Match rating: 8/10