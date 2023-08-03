Glentoran: Warren Feeney says mentality must change to claim Gibson Cup glory

Warren Feeney wants to change the mentality at Glentoran

Warren Feeney has been around the block enough times not to make wild predictions in his new role at Glentoran.

Jettisoned in after Rodney McAree stepped down as manager, Feeney was already playing catch up on rival clubs in the transfer market.

Then there was the will-he-won’t-he saga of Conor McMenamin’s transfer to St Mirren, the Glens’ most dangerous threat.

Supporters are craving a tilt at the title and a first Gibson Cup triumph since 2009 but Feeney knows a desire for immediate success does not mean it will follow.

But a pow-wow with club owner Ali Pour means he will be backed in his quest for success in his native east Belfast.

“I’m not here to wave a magic wand,” says the former Leeds and Northern Ireland forward.

“I know how hard this League is to win and I know how long it has been since Glentoran last won the League.

“But I’m here to get the team challenging again and for that to happen, we need a change in our mentality.

“That’s why I signed a player of the calibre and experience of Fuad Sule, a seasoned professional with extensive experience of the League and a title winners’ medal in his pocket.

“The job came out of the blue and when I arrived, the players were due back on June 19, so I cut that straight away and got them in earlier.

“I couldn’t wait until June 15 or 19 because we had to prepare for Europe, which is massive for any club.

“I spoke to Paul Millar, our Sporting Director, and we both knew the timeframe was difficult for us, we were behind other teams in terms of preparation and recruitment.

“I needed assurances that the finance was there to get players in and Ali Pour has backed me to the hilt.

“We signed Josh Kelly, Daire O’Connor and Fuad, but we were resigned to losing Conor Mac over the summer, it was inevitable.

“I knew he wouldn’t be back but it wasn’t difficult with Conor and I have no issues with him.

“I spoke to him and told him I understood entirely his desire to play across the water, but I also told him any deal would have to be right for the club first and foremost, and he was very professional about it.”

It’s been eight years since Feeney left Linfield to join Newport County and he has since gone on to manage Ards, Pirin Blagoevgrad in Bulgaria and Welling City in England.

In that time, the Premiership has enjoyed a mini-boom in popularity, fuelled by investment, full-time teams and a rise in standards across the board.

“The game has changed since I was last managing in the Irish League,” he acknowledges.

“The players are better and the League itself is more competitive and professional.

“When I was at Linfield, I asked about going full-time and I was told ‘we tried that before’ but getting on a treadmill between working isn’t being a full-time professional footballer.

“It has moved on, David (Healy) is doing it right because he was a full-time professional used to working in a full-time environment.

“I think Glentoran wanted similar when Rodney left — I have that background and I also know the Irish League very well.

“I believe you have to go professional and the clubs that are doing it are doing it very well.

“Yes, it’s difficult for smaller clubs to compete but for years it was Glentoran and Linfield who generally fought it out for the major trophies, now you have five, six or seven clubs who can challenge and win.

“The Premier League in England is like that too, there will always be a core of clubs up there challenging, that’s just how football is.

“The Big Two are obviously the biggest clubs, both with massive fanbases, but look at Coleraine, they had the third largest average home support last year and that’s fantastic for them.

“Larne are Champions for a reason and then you have Crusaders and Cliftonville, Ballymena the sleeping giant, Glenavon always dangerous and then you have clubs like Carrick Rangers developing and growing.

“But there’s no doubt playing in Europe regularly makes a hell of a difference and it’s certainly very important for Glentoran.”

Another string to his bow as manager of the east Belfast side is the presence of the most successful manager in the history of the game, Roy Coyle.

Coyle and Feeney Snr were team-mates and the new Glentoran supremo reveals he got the seal of approval from the Oval grandee.

“I talk to the gaffer and I was humbled by what he said to me a few weeks back,” he explains.

“He told me he could have played for me and said ‘you’re a b*****d — like myself’.

“I’m an open person and I will listen to anyone for advice if I think it will help the team.”