Glentoran will always be a danger despite recent struggles, insists Stuart King

Danske Bank Premiership

Carrick Rangers manager Stuart King says he’s not paying any attention to Glentoran’s doubters

Glens fans were disappointed after back to back 2-2 draws at home to Coleraine and Portadown, with some venting their frustration at manager Mick McDermott.

Alarm bells rang after 3-0 losses to Crusaders and Linfield last month and one win in five league outings has spread concern among supporters.

But with only nine matches played so far, the east Belfast side are only six points off leaders Cliftonville and they still possess the firepower to blow away rivals.

King, who won two league titles along with Irish and League Cup triumphs at Linfield, knows his Carrick side can leapfrog the Glens in the table with a victory but he’s refusing to underestimate this wounded animal.

“I look at Glentoran and I’ve watched them,” said King.

“They might not have got the results they wanted recently I thought they were absolutely outstanding against Ballymena United.

“The front five were amazing. Mick has recruited really well, brought in good players and we know we must be at it to take something from the game.

“Glentoran have got a hell of a squad. People can say what they want, they will be there or thereabouts come the end of the season.

“Their attacking players are top drawer, can create something out of nothing and we have to be really on our game.

“If the Glens can bring a player in for £100,000, they have to see a return in that investment.

“Fans will want that but in football it doesn’t happen immediately.

“It can take times for players to settle at a club but fans’ expectations are high.

“To be honest, I’d rather have those high expectations than none. You have to thrive off that pressure.

“Mick (McDermott) wasn’t stupid when he took over the club, he knew what he was walking into and the investment has whetted everyone’s appetite.

“It’s a bit like Newcastle in the Premier League, a new investor comes in and suddenly the expectations are different.

“Glentoran are a totally changed club and for the first time in a few years they have been recruiting for the players and that’s great to see.

“Any of the top six sides can annihilate anyone.

“They are top quality sides, some with big budgets and it’s great for the league.”

Former Banbridge Town chief King is relishing the challenge at Carrick and his players are showing they match their manager’s drive and ambition.

“We know if we play to our potential we are a fight for most teams,” added the former Ballymena United and Glenavon winger.

“This game’s on television, with a big crowd and we are at home so it’s a game to really look forward to.

“We have started okay and if someone had told me nine games into the league we would have a chance to go above Glentoran I would have laughed at them.

“It’s a big game for us, we must find a way to get results. It’s great for me to pit my wits against their manager and everything they have got.

“We have to aspire to be like Glentoran and to compete with teams like that.

“I have big respect for them. Every club would love to have that investment but we must find another way of matching them. I have a group of lads who fight and they care about the club. I’m loving it.

“You have ups and downs but I’ve a job to do for the club and it’s been fantastic working with this group of players.

“We’ve won four out of nine league games and I would snapped your arm off for that at the start of the season.

“It’s about trying to be consistent. It’s been a reasonable start and hopefully we can keep it going.”

Meanwhile, Linfield’s outstanding home league game against Ballymena United has been rearranged for Tuesday December 21 at Windsor Park (7.45pm).