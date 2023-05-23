Glentoran will do right by club’s in-demand fab four, insists manager Rodney McAree

Northern Ireland winger McMenamin has spoken about his desire to play at a higher level amid interest from across the water. English clubs are also keeping an eye on teenage talents Devlin and Wightman, while the versatile Burns is being monitored by Irish League, League of Ireland and Scottish sides.

Being open to Glentoran supporters about the Oval outfit’s fab four, McAree told the Belfast Telegraph: “Out of those players, one is obviously out of contract and that’s Bobby Burns.

“We would love Bobby to stay at Glentoran and that’s up to us as a club to put a contract in front of him which is encouraging enough for the player to stay.

Bobby Burns is out of contract this summer — © ©INPHO/Jonathan Porter

“It is not all about money for Bobby. He wants to see ambition and wants to win things and achieve things. He loves playing for Glentoran and loves the fact that the supporters like him so it is massively important that we do our utmost to get Bobby to sign a new deal.

“The other three guys are still under contract and Terry Devlin and Aaron Wightman are two very young lads.

“Terry has been exceptional all season. I think he has started something like the last 30 games for Glentoran at 19 years of age, which is phenomenal.

“In my time, I’ve only taken him off once because he didn’t deserve to be taken off at any other time. His energy is infectious and you try to keep him on the pitch as much as you can.

“Terry’s ambitious and wants to play football and get to England or Scotland and challenge himself and should that offer come for Terry and it is right for the club, we will wish him all the best.

Rodney McAree believes Aaron Wightman would benefit from another year at Glentoran — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

“If he is still at Glentoran next season, I’m sure everyone will be absolutely delighted but, in my opinion, it is only a matter of time before he goes whether it is this summer or next summer.

“Aaron has been patient and has done extremely well. He has waited for his opportunity and has grabbed it with both hands. Whether the time is right for Aaron to go across the water, I’m not sure.

“Again, if he gets the opportunity and it is right for the club, we will do everything that is right for Aaron.

“Being selfish and honest, I think it may be a year too soon for Aaron. If he gets another full season playing Irish League football, it will stand to him and I’m sure he will get plenty of offers in the future.

Terry Devlin enjoyed a superb first season with Glentoran — © ©INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

“Conor Mac, as we all know, is probably the best player in the league and he proved that when we won the European play-offs. He was fantastic in those games.

“I believe he is good enough to play in England or at a high level in Scotland. Whether his age (27) goes against him or not is another thing but he is a fit boy and a talented boy and I know he is ambitious and would love a rattle at it.

“There are no concrete offers in for any of them at this moment in time and it is a case of seeing where we are with them over the summer and taking it from there.”