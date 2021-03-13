Glentoran 'will respond and bounce back' after 'kick in the backside' defeat to Ballymena, says Mick McDermott

Old pals: Ross Redman is all smiles as he scores Ballymena United’s second goal against former club Glentoran

Glentoran boss Mick McDermott expects a reaction from his team in today's league clash against Warrenpoint Town at the Q Radio Arena.

Having been on a fabulous six-game winning streak, the east Belfast side's title challenge came off the rails when they lost to a battling Ballymena United at The Oval on Tuesday night.

It was Glentoran's first home league defeat in just over 12 months. A freak goal from Tony Kane, who scored directly from a corner-kick, gifted David Jeffrey's side the lead and a second-half tap-in from Ross Redman sealed the deal.

McDermott believes his boys will respond in a positive manner against a side that lost heavily against Linfield in midweek.

"The players are disappointed and that's a good sign," said McDermott. "They know they didn't perform, so the only way to react is raise your standards again.

"It's going to be a difficult game, it's always a tough venue. We won down there last year, but I think it was Barry Gray's first game since returning to the club.

"They are a much changed side, they are big, strong and organised and they have plenty of talent as well.

"I know Warrenpoint had a poor result in midweek, but I'm preparing to face the Warrenpoint Town that earlier in the campaign drew at Larne, beat Linfield, beat Crusaders.

"Perhaps our midweek result was a kick in the backside we needed to get us back on a run again. There is no doom and gloom, we have a good group and they will respond and bounce back."

McDermott admits he was puzzled why his boys failed to reach the standards required against Ballymena.

He added: "Could I put my finger on what happened? No. Could I analyse it to death? Probably. As a group, there were too many sub-par performances across the board. Credit to Ballymena, they came, dug in and left with three points.

"From the outside looking in, it would seem we were up against a weakened Ballymena team, whereas we fielded the same side that defeated Linfield last week.

"But that's not how football works, you have to show up and play. As a group, we didn't perform at the level expected, plain and simple.

"We didn't start the game the way we usually do. We got into some good areas but didn't really create any clear-cut chances. When we conceded a really poor opening goal, it meant we were digging to get out of that hole.

"Although the wind was howling, it was a poor, poor goal to concede.

"The boys were disappointed with their first-half performance, so they sorted it out between themselves during the break. We started the second half well, but some of our decision making and some of our execution wasn't as good as it was in previous weeks.

"We've had 36 games at The Oval since we took over and that was only our fourth loss, so that was disappointing. It's been a hard place to come, but that wasn't hard for Ballymena on Tuesday."