Glentoran win Women’s Premiership as Kerry Beattie’s late goal seals success in thrilling title decider against Cliftonville

Glentoran Women 3-2 Cliftonville Ladies

It was winner takes all between Glentoran and Cliftonville at the Oval. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

The gleaming and glamorous new Danske Bank Women’s Premiership trophy will take up residence at The Oval for the next 12 months.

Glentoran Women got their hands on the prize and popped the celebration champagne after securing the league championship for a second year in succession thanks to a 3-2 win over Cliftonville Ladies.

The Glens had to fight all the way, despite leading 2-0 at half-time through goals from Caragh Hamilton and Kelly Bailie.

Cliftonville staged a stirring comeback, with first Louise McDaniel and then captain Megan Moran scoring 21 minutes apart to keep their title hopes alive.

That set up a thrilling climax – and would have taken the title to the final night next week with the teams level on points – but, just 16 minutes from time, Kerry Beattie hit the goal to win the game and the title.

There was little sign of such excitement ahead as Glentoran controlled the first half.

Lauren Wade, a constant threat on the left, was picked out by a brilliant pass from Chloe McCarron and provided a great low cross for Hamilton to pounce and tap home at the far post to give the Glens the lead on 13 minutes.

After being pinned back for most of the first half hour, Cliftonville suddenly sparked when Marissa Callaghan came within a whisker of equalising, sending a shot against the crossbar. She then just couldn’t get enough power on the rebound to force the ball into the net.

The Reds were left to rue that miss when Glentoran doubled the lead just three minutes later via another ball in from the left-hand side.

Knowing that only a victory would realistically keep their title hopes alive, Cliftonville came out with vigour in the second half and were back in the game within 10 minutes.

McDaniel showed great awareness to pressure Glens goalkeeper Ashleigh McKinnon after she received a back pass and pounced on the scuffed clearance to score.

A dramatic comeback gained more momentum with 20 minutes remaining when the Reds, who had looked out of it at the break, levelled matters.

It was captain Moran who led by example, powering home a header from eight yards out after a great corner delivery from Kirsty McGuiness.

The next goal — if there was one — was likely to decide the title and that’s how it turned out.

While there was joy for the Glens there was agony for Cliftonville goalkeeper Rachael Norney, who spilled Wade’s 20-yard effort.

Beattie was on hand to finish the rebound and spark the celebrations.

GLENTORAN WOMEN: McKinnon, Timoney, Dunne, Bailie (E McMcMaster 90 mins), Foy, Caldwell, McCarron, Andrews, Wade, Beattie, Hamilton (Maxwell 58 mins). Unused subs: Higgins, Rogan, A McMaster, Maxwell.

CLIFTONVILLE LADIES: Norney, Moran, Burrows, Morgan, White, Davis, Callaghan, McHenry, McDaniel, C McGuinness, K McGuinness. Unused subs: Welsh, McKimm, Nicole Caldwell, McConnell, Montgomery.

Referee: Louise Thompson

Player of the match: Lauren Wade

Match rating: 8/10