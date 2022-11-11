Glentoran winger Conor McMenamin set for eight weeks on sidelines after being stretchered off against Coleraine

Glentoran's Conor McMenamin is taken from the pitch on a stretcher

Glentoran fear star forward Conor McMenamin could be out of action for up to eight weeks after being stretchered off at the Coleraine Showgrounds on Friday night.

The 27-year-old Northern Ireland international was scythed down by a Dean Jarvis tackle from behind in the 41st minutes of the feisty 0-0 stalemate.

After receiving medical attention from both club doctors for six minutes, McMenamin was taken to hospital for scans to establish the extent of the injury.

Those scans revealed a hairline fracture just above the left ankle and consultants have yet to decide whether the fracture will heal itself or will require support in the guise of a protective boot.

Rehabilitation is expected to take between six to eight weeks, a huge blow for the Downpatrick man, who was enjoying arguably his best season to date.

Glentoran returned to the top of the Premiership on goal difference on the night but manager Mick McDermott couldn’t hide his anger at the treatment of his star man and raged that the Irish League was turning into rugby.

He also revealed referee Steven Gregg had informed him at half time that he had made an error and Jarvis should have been dismissed.

"There should have been more red cards this season. Go and look at Josh Robinson’s tackle, Jeff Hughes and Matt Clarke’s tackle on the same player, same area of the pitch and now Jarvis’,” he fumed.

"Not one player has received a red card this season for a tackle on Conor McMenamin.

"The referee admitted to me at half-time that he made a mistake and that it should have been a red card. If he's made a mistake he needs to alter his report and say he's made a clear and obvious error.

"Everyone's raving about Conor saying he's the best player in the league, the league's improving and now players are getting sent out to wail him. It's not on.

"We're trying to promote our league, not turn it into a game of rugby.

"If Conor's injured are people happy because he can't play against them? It's pathetic.

"They are talking about bringing in VAR, well bring it in. There would have been two red cards tonight. We need to help them with technology, it can't go on like this.

"The last game against Glenavon we had two goals ruled out yet they were onside.

"People say it balances out over the season... it doesn't.”

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney admitted the tackle by Jarvis on McMenamin was part of a bruising encounter at The Showgrounds.

He said: “The only thing in my mind is, yes, I think he has come through the back of him, but from my recollection I thought both players were running in the same direction, rather than a head-on collision.

“I haven't seen it, so I'd rather not comment

“My interpretation was the ball had gone short, that Jarvis was right behind McMenamin and has gone through the back of him, but I need to see it back.

“It was tough and there was a lot going on. There was a huge amount of things which incite things, collisions and stuff.”