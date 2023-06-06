Glentoran Women can’t afford to take their foot off the pedal against Derry City, says Jessica Foy

Jessica Foy wants Glentoran to show their opponents no mercy as they chase down the Women's Premiership crown

Jessica Foy is demanding that Glentoran Women ignore the level of their opponents and up their own game after dramatically rescuing a point in last Friday’s 2-2 draw with title rivals Cliftonville Ladies.

The Glens captain is hungry to make the most of playing twice in the space of four days and determined to bank all six points when they play Derry City Women at the Brandywell on Tuesday night before facing Crusaders Strikers on Friday.

There may be a contrast after facing champions Cliftonville, with whom the Glens are locked at the top of the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership table, and meeting Derry, who are stuck at the bottom without a point from seven games, but the approach will be the same from Foy and her team-mates and she wants that to be matched with consistency in results, particularly after drawn games ultimately cost them in last season’s title race.

“Coming off the back of a draw against Cliftonville, it means now we really can’t afford to take the foot off the pedal,” said Foy.

“For us it’s about now that we have got our team together, can we keep that momentum going?

“We’ve a big period coming up with the league, the League Cup and the All-Ireland competition and we want to keep the momentum high and trying to push on again against the bigger clubs.

“We keep looking back on last year and the one thing that we wanted to gain this season is consistency.

“For us, it’s not only about the result against Derry City as much as can we go out and give another consistent performance that we can also take into Friday night when we play Crusaders?”

Having to come from 2-0 down after just 20 minutes and end up with a share of the spoils isn’t how the Glens had planned for Friday night’s top of the table clash to pan out — although it was no surprise the game ended up tied after both teams had each won their opening six Premiership games.

Foy revealed that the second-half comeback was sparked by the players’ recognition that the performance wasn’t up to the level they expect of themselves rather than any harsh words from the coaching staff.

“Our performance in the first half just wasn’t good enough — it wasn’t good enough by our standards,” said Foy.

“The discussions in the dressing room at half time were very player-led. There was no point in feeling sorry for ourselves or starting to pick holes, we had to regroup and fix the problems.

“Collectively we knew that it wasn’t good enough, but we have a lot of leaders within our squad who were stepping up at half-time.

“We had mixed feelings, happy to be able to come back and get the two goals to get the point out of the game, but ultimately disappointed that we left ourselves a lot to do in the second-half.”