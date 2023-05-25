Glentoran Women crank up title heat by moving clear at top with nine-goal rout

Glentoran Women will hold the outright lead of the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership for at least 48 hours after a resounding 9-0 victory over Ballymena United Women.

The Glens stole a march on title rivals and defending champions Cliftonville Ladies, who don’t play until tomorrow night, by moving three points clear at the top of the table with another flurry of goals against the newly-promoted Sky Blues, taking their tally for the season to 44 in just six games.

At the other end, Mid Ulster Ladies lifted themselves four points clear of the bottom with a 2-0 win at home to Derry City Women with just their second and third goals of the campaign.

It took Glentoran some time to break down a stubborn Ballymena rearguard but two quick-fire goals from Kerry Beattie on 19 minutes and Emily Wilson 60 seconds later got things moving and from then on they slipped through the gears, dominated and secured a comfortable win.

Caragh Hamilton netted the third six minutes before the break and an unfortunate own goal, with Ballymena’s Natasha Bamford getting the final touch before the ball crossed the line, four minutes later had the points all but wrapped up inside the opening half.

The Glens were also able to turn to their bench to give game time to younger members of their squad and 18-year-old Sarah Tweedie came on and added a fifth on the hour mark.

Chloe McCarron netted the sixth on 66 minutes and 10 minutes later the Glens matched their average of seven goals a game through Joely Andrews.

They weren’t finished there, however, with two more goals coming in the late stages. Beattie netted her second of the night on 88 minutes and deep in injury time another teenage substitute, 17-year-old Rachel McIntyre, added the eighth with her first senior goal.

All of Mid Ulster’s seven points last season came against Derry and they chalked up another win over the Brandywell outfit with a goal in each half.

They got a dream start when Eimear McGarrity netted in the opening minute of the game and with Derry unable to find a way past Northern Ireland international squad member Lilie Crooks — who kept just her second clean sheet in the Premiership — Aimee McClure struck Mid Ulster’s second to wrap up the points.