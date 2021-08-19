Glentoran Women ‘gutted’ as chance to make Champions League history slips by with narrow defeat to Servette Chenois

Servette Chenois 1 Glentoran 0

Glentoran Women captain Jessica Foy couldn’t hide her disappointment after a first-minute goal sent them spinning out of the Women’s Champions League.

The Glens were caught cold by Swiss champions Servette FC Chenois when they struck what turned out to be the only goal of the game with just 58 seconds on the clock.

As Servette broke quickly the ball was played wide from the centre over Foy’s head and when Padilla Bidas knocked it into the box Jade Boho Sayo produced a neat first-time finish past goalkeeper Ashleigh McKinnon, who was starting after Northern Ireland international Jackie Burns headed back to university in the USA two weeks ago and Emma Higgins was unable to travel.

The Glens were positive in their response and had Joely Andrews found the net when she forced a superb save from goalkeeper Ines Pereira on the stroke of half-time it could have been a very different game, but in the end they fell agonisingly short of making history as the first Northern Ireland team to progress beyond the first round of the competition.

"The overriding emotion is one of being gutted,” said Jessica. “I think a lot of people had written us off before the game, that we weren’t going to get a result and it was about trying to limit the damage.

“We conceded in the first minute and we were a bit annoyed at ourselves that we hadn’t adjusted to the pace of the game at that stage.

“After that, to be coming away devastated that we didn’t score or we didn’t push on to win the game, says a lot about how well we played. We put in a great performance and if you look at the stats they had one shot on target – which was the goal – and we had four on target.

“It wasn’t as if we weren’t creating chances or we didn’t have possession.

“We had plenty of the ball, we were brave in attack and we got numbers forward and Joely Andrews had a great chance at the end of the first-half and their goalkeeper pulled off a great save. There were a couple of small things that if there maybe had been an inch or two difference going forward it might have been a different result, but it was a fantastic performance by us, a really solid team performance.

“It is probably a bit of a missed opportunity for us.

“It’s hard to look back with regret because apart from the first minute or two we feel like we gave a great account of ourselves and everyone has had a top performance. Right now we’re feeling a bit of hurt because we’re thinking that we had a really good opportunity to push on.”

Meanwhile, Cliftonville Ladies defeated Derry City Women 6-0 in the Women’s Premiership.

GLENTORAN: Ashleigh McKinnon, Annie Timoney, Jessica Foy (captain), Nadene Caldwell, Joely Andrews, Kerry Beattie, Casey Howe, Kelly Bailie, Lauren Wade, Shannon Dunne,Chloe McCarron.

Subs: Emma McMaster, Makayla Mulholland, Rachel Rogan, Alison McMaster, Jenna McKearney, Danielle Maxwell, Cara Mervyn.