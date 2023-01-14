Glentoran Women make huge statement of intent with signing of Northern Ireland international Emily Wilson

Glentoran Women have sent out a major statement of intent by securing the first big signing of the new professional era in the female game in Northern Ireland.

Determined to battle champions Cliftonville Ladies for the Women’s Premiership title after seeing the Reds take their crown last season, Sunday Life Sport can reveal that international striker Emily Wilson will join the Glens to bolster their attack for the 2023 campaign.

The talented 21-year-old has swapped north Belfast for the east of the city, leaving Crusaders Strikers to link up with the Glens as they began their preparations for the new season.

For the first time players in the Women’s Premiership will receive payment for playing this season after clubs agreed to raise the status of Northern Ireland’s top flight to professional status – a move that was delayed a year ago when not all clubs were willing to back the move and instead decided to remain amateur.

Wilson has emerged into a real top talent since returning to Crusaders Strikers after taking time out to focus on her A Level studies in 2019 and with 13 goals last season she was only outscored by Cliftonville’s Caitlin McGuinness.

She made her full international debut in November 2020, aged just 19, helping Northern Ireland defeat Belarus and the Faroe Islands in a crucial double header that secured a play-off place for the Women’s Euro 2022 finals, scoring her first goal in a win over Luxembourg in September 2021.

Wilson was part of Kenny Shiels’ squad that faced Norway, Austria and England in Northern Ireland’s first major tournament, playing a part in all three matches in Southampton last summer.

She will join international colleague Kerry Beattie is a strong Glentoran attack.

The Glens are also expected to keep an eye on developments with their former star Demi Vance, who left Women’s Super League side Leicester City Women last week when her contract was terminated just four months after joining the club.