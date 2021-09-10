Glentoran won’t brood over Cliftonville defeat… we have to prove our squad is one of Irish League’s best, says Marcus Kane

Glentoran skipper Marcus Kane insists his team are busting a gut to get last week’s defeat by Cliftonville out of their system.

It may have been only their second game in the new Danske Bank Premiership campaign, but the result hurt and has been festering ever since.

Ryan Curran’s late goal ultimately separated two well-drilled teams — both will certainly have a massive impact as the season unravels.

The only early alarm signal for Mick McDermott’s boys so far is the fact they have conceded three goals in their two matches to date — they won 3-2 at Dungannon Swifts on the opening day.

They appeared on course to register their first clean sheet at Solitude, until that man Curran popped up with his party piece.

That was three wins on the bounce for Paddy McLaughlin’s boys and, even though it’s early days, Kane insists the Glens want to avoid playing catch-up as they found it to their cost last season.

“We made a horrible start last year, failing to win in our first seven games, and it was something that blighted us for the remainder of the campaign,” said the former Linfield and Carrick Rangers defender. “Even though we managed to reel in a few, we were always on the chase.

“There is no point brooding over last week’s defeat, it’s over and done with. We can’t change it, but we can help put things right. We had a good first half, but our performance was lacklustre after the break.

“We want to put it right. They took the one big chance they had. We had enough chances to be two or three goals up, it was disappointing. I suppose we deserved something from the game, but football has a habit of coming back to bite you.

“Fair play to Cliftonville, I thought they took the game by the scruff of the neck, which has been missing from our game. They changed their system and went more direct in the second half. It was a very tight game, one goal was always going to settle it.

“Obviously you want to be winning every game, even though sometimes it’s not possible. We shot ourselves in the foot with the second-half display. There are things we can work on, and we’ll be better in the next match.”

Kane and his team-mates have the chance to put things right when they tonight roll out the welcome mat to David Jeffrey and his Ballymena United side, who will arrive at The Oval looking for their first win.

The teams last met at the Ballymena Showgrounds back in April. Seanan Clucas’ double was wiped out by a classy brace from Shay McCartan, who has since become a Glentoran player having been involved in an Irish League transfer fee record over the summer — reputedly for £100,000.

“They (Ballymena) have only played one fixture so far and will be disappointed to have lost at Warrenpoint Town on the opening day,” claimed Kane. “It’s a much-changed Ballymena side, Big Davy cleared out and brought in practically a new group of players.

“We’ll certainly be taking nothing for granted, but we must focus on our own game. After a result like last Saturday, it’s crucial we get back on track.

“Our squad is probably one of the best and strongest in the league, so it’s up to us to go and prove it. We will deal with Ballymena the way we normally do and try to play football, get into areas where we can hurt them.

“Obviously the crowd will be back and hopefully we can feed off their energy. We are looking forward to it. We missed the involvement of the crowd last season. Glentoran fans can be very passionate.

“We want to make The Oval as intimidating as possible. Our record has been pretty good since Mick and Windy (Paul Millar) took over.”