Glentoran’s £30k gamble fails to pay off as Irish Cup case is dismissed

Irish Cup

Mick McDermott will end the season trophyless after Glentoran's appeal to arbitration was thrown out

Glentoran are counting the heavy cost of an administrative error that has seen their Irish Cup hopes go up in smoke.

The Glens lost their arbitration case over their expulsion from the competition and they are left with a huge legal bill of at least £30,000.

It was a financial gamble by the club that backfired as costs for the arbitration case have been awarded against Glentoran.

An Irish FA spokesperson told the Belfast Telegraph: “The club will pay all costs.”

The Glens have not yet responded to the ruling and are waiting to see the full written judgment.

Read more Glentoran had every right to appeal their Cup expulsion, but it was a case they were never going to win and our game once again looks Mickey Mouse

They will, however, have to come to terms with a shocking mistake and expensive legal process that failed to produce the desired result.

Mick McDermott’s side will finish the season without a trophy and must now go through the play-offs to earn a European place.

The east Belfast side were thrown out after fielding Joe Crowe, who was ineligible, in the 1-0 quarter-final win over Newry City on March 5.

Reinstated City, who had lodged an official protest, will face Ballymena United in Tuesday night’s semi-final at Mourneview Park.

Glentoran lost their initial appeal to the Irish FA but decided to take their case to arbitration.

The Irish FA confirmed: “The arbitrator, Jane Bickerstaff QC, has dismissed Glentoran FC’s arbitration in relation to the club’s dismissal from the Samuel Gelston’s Irish Cup.”

The full ruling will be published next week.

Glentoran’s legal bill will stretch to tens of thousands of pounds.

Donaghadee Football Club were left with similar costs to pay after they failed in their bid to have the decision to curtail the 2019-20 Northern Amateur Football League season overturned.

Crusaders await the winners of the second semi-final in Irish FA’s blue riband decider scheduled for Saturday, May 7.

Newry City boss Darren Mullen and his side hope to clinch the Lough 41 Championship title on Saturday and promotion to the Danke Bank Premiership. And the big occasions keep coming with the Cup semi-final in Lurgan on Tuesday. “I sincerely hope this is the end,” he said. “It’s been unfair on Crusaders who have earned the right to be in the final. “I’d be surprised if it goes further. How many people should tell you you’re wrong? “It would have shocked everyone in the Irish League if the decision was overturned, particularly as the same points were looked at. “I thought it looked black and white to me.”

Crowe was ineligible to play in the quarter-final because he had not served a three-match ban which he picked up while playing for the club’s reserve team.

By the time of the quarter-final, Glentoran’s second string had played three games since Crowe picked up the suspension, but one was an Intermediate Cup match – a competition for which the midfielder was not eligible due to the number of senior appearances he has made.

The arbitrator has clearly supported the Irish FA’s view that the COMET system could not be used as a scapegoat for decisions concerning a player’s eligibility.

In a separate development, the Irish FA Appeals Board dismissed an appeal by IFA Council member Connaire McGreevy over the failure of Glentoran chairman Stephen Henderson to secure a position on the IFA Board.

Rebekah Shearer, Company Secretary, noted that Cheryl Lamont (IFA Board member) was a representative of Glentoran Women and quoted Article 10(11)a of the IFA Articles of Association which states – ‘No member of the Board may be linked (either directly or indirectly) to more than one club during service on the Board; nor may more than one member be linked (either directly or indirectly) with any one club.’

Mr McGreevy sought to state that Glentoran and Glentoran Women were two separate entities and therefore their representatives sat outside the remit of Article 10(11)a.

He also argued that Ms Lamont had not been nominated by the Board of Glentoran to the position she currently held and that Mr Henderson was the only true recognised representative of Glentoran.

The Appeals Committee stated: “It is not for the Appeals Board to try to disentangle the labyrinthine and complex relationships within the Glentoran club structure however it is clear that both Mr Henderson, as Chairman, and Ms Lamont, as a member of the Women’s Committee and representative to the County Antrim FA, are both directly or indirectly linked to Glentoran.”