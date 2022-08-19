Glentoran’s Champions League penalty pain hard to take, admits Jessica Foy

Romanian champions Olympia Cluj made amends for a 2-0 defeat to the Glens in last season’s competition by claiming a 4-2 penalty shoot-out win after a tense 0-0 draw.

To make matters worse, Glentoran had been a whisker away from grabbing the victory that would have given them an opportunity to become the first Northern Ireland club to progress in the tournament when Caragh Hamilton got in on the right early in the second half and clipped the near post from an almost impossible angle before the ball rolled all the way along the line and was scrambled clear.

That was as close as either team came to scoring in 120 minutes of play before the lottery of the shoot-out, which saw Cluj go through to the Final.

“We fully believed that we would come away with the win,” said Foy. “We felt like we dominated the game, it is probably the best we have played in Europe and we feel like we should have finished it in normal time.

“We are disheartened, but it says a lot that we are coming away from a game in Europe disappointed that we didn’t win, especially against a team that is full-time. It’s hard to take.”

Cluj netted both of their first two penalties and Foy netted in between, but then Jenny McDade — brought on at the end to take a penalty — hit the woodwork.

After Cluj scored their third, Joely Andrews’ kick was saved and Glentoran were under serious pressure, but goalkeeper Ashleigh McKinnon threw them a lifeline with a fine save.

Kelly Bailie had to score, which she did, but it was all over when Sara Jiminez Garcia found the net with Cluj’s final kick.

Glentoran now face Birkikira of Malta in the 3rd/4th place play-off while Cluj meet SFK 2000 of Bosnia in the Final after their 4-0 victory over Birkikira.