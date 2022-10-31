Glentoran’s Conor McMenamin gives fans a treat with more tricks, while Robbie McDaid gets Linfield back on track

Graham Luney picks out his 10 talking points from another weekend of excitement in the Irish League

Conor McMenamin produced his latest mesmerising performance when Glentoran swept Larne aside at the BetMcLean Oval on Friday night

After another high thrills weekend, many are already attaching the green, red and black ribbons to the Gibson Cup.

Glentoran are scaring everyone at Halloween, the officials at Solitude frightened Carrick Rangers and Niall Currie’s second reign at Portadown kicked off with a horror show.

Linfield started the healing process with a badly needed victory as the top sides sunk their teeth into less fancied opponents.

1. Class Apart

Glentoran look like a title winning machine.

Resolute and resilient at the back, industrious and inventive in midfield with firepower and finesse in attack. It would be foolish, though, to start making bold predictions.

When the Glens beat Linfield at the BetMcLean Oval last February, I felt they would stroll to the title, but they imploded. The club will be wary of that happening again.

There appears to be a steely determination within the squad and when they win they put other teams under pressure. If they can steer clear of injuries to key players then they could wrap up the title in convincing fashion.

The talent at the Glens is well documented, but their attitude is also spot on.

Portadown manager Niall Currie

2. Mac Attack

Perhaps Gary Hamilton is right — Conor McMenamin is the best player in the league and he shouldn’t be playing Irish League football.

While there may be cross channel interest, Glentoran will need their star man to help secure a first title in 14 years. On Friday night we witnessed another one of the great individual performances in recent memory.

3. Larne’s Lesson

A sobering night for Larne, but they were off the pace in the second-half and will have to take their medicine.

I’ve no doubt the Invermen will respond in the right manner. There is too much quality and character in the dressing room to see them fall away. One defeat does not create a crisis.

There is inevitable disappointment when you lose a big game, but emotions and fortune in this game can change swiftly. At the moment, Glentoran are consistently playing at a high level and it’s up to other clubs to show the same mentality, drive and focus.

4. Baptism of Fire

Good luck to Niall Currie at Portadown, but there was no dream start at Coleraine.

You hope things click quickly, but it can take time. If you think it’s tough at the top, imagine the pressure when you just can’t win a game.

The Ports will show plenty of spirit, but their frailties remain. January could see a revolving door installed at Shamrock Park and the new faces will need to deliver.

New manager, but the same concerns for Portadown.

Philip Lowry celebrates putting Crusaders in front against Dungannon Swifts

5. Fab Phil

Philip Lowry scored after 26 seconds against Dungannon Swifts — what took him so long?

Lowry has found the killer touch this season. That’s goal number eight and we’d all like to know the secret. They say scoring goals is the hardest thing to do in football so you have to have huge respect for a midfielder who has the awareness and intelligence to get on the scoresheet so often.

Maybe Stephen Baxter should put him on penalties too!

Another good win for the Crues and they are motoring along nicely in second place, however, they should be wary of a Larne onslaught on Friday night.

6. Robbie Rules

It hasn’t been an explosive start to his Linfield career, but Robbie McDaid claimed a goal and assist against Newry City.

The former Glentoran man looked in the mood and the Blues will hope he’s back in the groove.

He delivered in a big win for Linfield. The champions were under pressure to get a result and they held their nerve, but they are still not firing on all cylinders.

The Blues have conceded too many goals this season and a settled and confident back four would help.

Newry didn’t score, but they had chances and, in comparison to the Glens, Linfield have looked shaky at times.

Dwayne Nelson shone for Dungannon

7. Goal Feasts

If it’s goals you’re looking for, follow the fortunes of the bottom six sides.

The Glenavon v Ballymena game was a classic case of defences being left exposed. Both sides can be dangerous going forward, but they can be cut open too.

Supporters might appreciate the drama, but managers need their teams to be more solid and difficult to penetrate.

The sides in the bottom half are conceding too many goals and unless they start locking that door, points will be hard to come by.

We also learned that John Taggart is stepping down as United chairman and best wishes to him after outstanding service to the club.

8. Controversial Calls

There was confusion at Solitude, where the officials were unsure about a penalty that was awarded and a goal that was eventually ruled offside. It’s enough to put anyone off going into management.

They are talking about bringing VAR light into the Irish League, but if you think that’s going to eliminate controversy, think again.

Carrick felt aggrieved when a spot kick was given after a delay and their ‘goal’ was disallowed. Perhaps VAR light would have banished the confusion, but I doubt it. Carrick will be disappointed, but they are still showing impressive battling qualities this season.

9. Dynamo Dwayne

Dungannon Swifts keeper Dwayne Nelson saved two penalties to spare his side further punishment against Crusaders.

The top sides won at the weekend and there’s no doubt there’s a gap in quality emerging in the league. Conceding after 20 seconds doesn’t make your task any easier.

These are difficult times at Stangmore Park and the Swifts are struggling to gain momentum. They will be hoping for no new manager bounce at Portadown. Only positive results will inject belief.

10. Proud Villagers

Rampant Loughgall hit Ards for six and now they are gunning for Glentoran in the BetMcLean Cup at Lakeview Park tomorrow night.

The Villagers are seven points clear at the top and Dean Smith’s boys must be brimming with confidence. Dundela lie in second spot and, following the departure of Niall Currie, there’s an enticing challenge for an ambitious manager looking to keep the Duns moving in the right direction.