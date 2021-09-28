Glentoran’s harsh truths aired after ‘poor’ Crusaders defeat as Mick McDermott demands ‘rebound’ against Linfield

Glentoran boss Mick McDermott wants his players to produce a knockout performance at home to fierce rivals Linfield tonight after suggesting they threw in the towel against Crusaders at the weekend.

Always a huge match, McDermott will know his team can ill afford another defeat at the BetMcLean Oval just a few days after being humbled 3-0 in the Danske Bank Premiership on Saturday.

Fans were fuming after the limp display and were not shy in letting McDermott and his expensively-assembled squad know their feelings.

Even though it is early in the season, the pressure will be on this evening and supporters will demand a response against the Blues. If talented performers such as Robbie McDaid, Shay McCartan, Conor McMenamin and Jay Donnelly shine, they will get it.

While it was coach Rodney McAree who spoke to the press after the crushing loss to Stephen Baxter’s side, McDermott told Glentoran’s official channel that the Crues could have won by more, admitting that he was most disappointed by his team seemingly giving up before the final whistle.

The McDermott verdict on his side was: “Poor from start to finish. Not really many positives out of it at all. We conceded a poor goal after 10 minutes. If we go in at 1-1 with Robbie McDaid’s chance, it is likely a different game but to go in at half-time 1-0 down and not get ourselves going for the second-half, that was the most disappointing thing. It looked like we conceded and accepted the result before the result had even finished.

“When you see that team on paper, you are thinking this is a really attacking team but the paper doesn’t mean anything if you don’t show up to play. You have to show up every game.

“Credit to Crusaders, they didn’t do anything special but they did the stuff that needed to be done which was to win tackles and stay organised, clear the ball when they had to clear their lines and they finished the chances when they got them.

“The reality is that Crusaders could have had another one, could have had another two. We had one shot in the second-half so not our best day and probably as poor a performance as I’ve seen in the seasons I’ve been here. There is no way to sugar coat that. It wasn’t good and we know that and the fans know that and now we have to see how we rebound.”

Off day: Mick McDermott didn’t like what he saw against Crusaders

On the derby with Linfield, who drew 0-0 at Glenavon on Saturday, McDermott added on GlensTV: “We are looking forward to it. It’s always a good game. Both teams will be looking for a reaction. It’s a chance for us to put this right on Tuesday night. It’s better than lingering to next Saturday. We’ll be ready and we’ll give it a go.”

McDermott revealed that after the Crusaders defeat, some harsh truths came out in the dressing room, with players and management having their say.

“They are disappointed, we are disappointed and we let them know that in the changing room,” said the Glens boss.

“They let each other know that in the changing room and some of the senior players let everybody know that in the changing room and it’s time now to see how we react and in football, it’s about how you react to setbacks.”

McDermott and assistant boss Paul Millar deserve credit for the key roles they played as part of Ali Pour’s consortium that took over the ownership of Glentoran, easing desperate financial woes in the process and bringing top players to the club. The Irish Cup was won in 2020 and now the supporters want the league title.

Beating Linfield tonight won’t guarantee that but it will please Glentoran fans no end and cool down the heat that McDermott faced after the dismal effort against Crusaders.

Defeat and that’s a different story...

• LINFIELD’S Premiership clash with Cliftonville on Friday night is set to be BBC NI’s first live game this season.

How that will go down with Blues boss David Healy remains to be seen and heard. Healy and Glentoran counterpart Mick McDermott, amongst others, were critical of the scheduling of TV games last season.

The Blues will have a quick turnaround this week, playing this evening and then on Friday against league leaders Cliftonville, who don’t play tonight — a point that has not gone unnoticed at Windsor Park.

For their part, NI Football League sources were on the offensive on this issue before an official announcement about the Beeb’s coverage was made, indicating that the decision to play on Tuesday and Friday was unanimous by top flight clubs last year, adding that it was also discussed at a NIFL meeting with managers earlier this year.