Glentoran’s Mick McDermott vows not to ‘throw in the towel’ after Linfield loss despite ‘vile abuse’ from ‘minority’ of supporters

Manager Mick McDermott addressed “vile abuse” directed at his Glentoran team by a “small minority” within the home support after watching his side lose 3-0 to derby rivals Linfield on Tuesday evening.

The home side left the pitch at The Bet McLean Oval to booing from their own supporters, who had just seen their team beaten by three goals at their own stadium for the second time in four days after Crusaders’ victory on Saturday.

But the boss defended his side’s overall display in the Big Two loss, calling it a “dominant performance”.

With some supporters questioning his future in the job, McDermott also issued a defiant response, saying he and his side could not “throw in the towel” after two disappointing results.

“I understand the frustration of the fans,” he told Glentoran TV.

“Nobody is more frustrated than us but you don’t throw the towel in here in football. We’re in the coaching business, they’re in the football playing business.

“You’ve got to get back in the saddle and play again. We can’t win a game at Warrenpoint and be elated, then lose against the Crues or Linfield and be ready to throw in the towel. That’s not how it works.

“The majority of our supporters have been brilliant. Yes, they’re frustrated and there’s always a small minority that will be really hard and shout vile abuse at some of the players and the manager. That’s fine, that’s every football stadium in the world.

“There’s always that small minority that take it harder than others. I get it but we move on, we’ll pick up results. We’re six games into a 38 game season so I’m not worried.”

As regards the performance itself, McDermott indicated his belief that the scoreline was not a fair reflection of the pattern of play.

“Disappointing defeat, disappointing the way we conceded the goals,” he summed up.

“Poor first goal, poor second goal – didn’t pick up a runner going into the box; somebody who was assigned to him didn’t pick him up, third goal – poor.

“But, look, it’s a strange game to be involved in because I don’t think I can remember such a dominant performance in terms of possession, territory, everything about it, chances created.

“The reality is we lost 3-0 but it’s a hard one to explain because Ross Glendinning (Glentoran goalkeeper) didn’t have a save to make other than the poor effort that went through his legs at the beginning.

“We created six good chances. One’s blocked, one’s cleared. The reality is we lost 3-0 so it’s a really disappointing result but I thought in terms of the level of performance, of the way we went about our business, the one criticism I’d have is that when we got into the final third, we didn’t create enough chances to score.

“That would be the big criticism in the attacking end and then in the defensive end, you can’t concede three soft goals, especially in a derby game.

“At 1-0, Bigi (Gael Bigirimana) has a chance from probably six yards and it goes over. Jay (Donnelly) had a chance. We created enough chances to win the game.

“It’s a hard one to digest because the quality… it’s rare that you see a Glentoran team pin back a Linfield team for probably 75-80 per cent of the game and lose 3-0.

“Credit to Linfield, they got the result and the points, but we’ve got stuff to build on now with that performance.”

As if they needed an additional concern, the Irish League’s record signing Shay McCartan left the pitch with nine minutes remaining due to injury but McDermott was optimistic over his prognosis.

“He jarred his groin when his foot went into the turf but he walked out of here to drive home so I don’t think it’s serious,” said the boss. “The medical team will assess it tomorrow but they don’t think it’s a serious one.

“If he’s not available for Saturday, we’ve a big squad and we’ll cope.”

The weekend’s game is a trip to Glenavon, who held Linfield to a 0-0 draw last Saturday but were edged out 1-0 by Larne on Tuesday evening.

“It will be a very different game,” said McDermott. “Good surface, tight pitch, different opponent in terms of the style of play. We’ll have to be up for a battle.”