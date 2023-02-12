Glentoran’s Paddy McClean retires from football aged 26

Patrick McClean has been absent from the Glentoran team in recent weeks

The central defender – and brother of Republic of Ireland international James – joined the Glens in July 2019, following stints at Sligo Rovers and Derry City.

He is under contract at the Oval until 2025, however he has declared his intention to quit football. There has been no official statement from Glentoran, however the East Belfast club are likely to retain his registration.

In a social media post, McClean said: "It's not been an easy decision but it's the one that I've been thinking about for a while now.

"I've had a good journey and met some amazing people that will be friends for life and worked with some top players and coaches.

"Thank you to everyone who's been a part of out, over and out."

The statement ends speculation over the player’s future, following his absence from the Glentoran squad in recent weeks.

The highlight of his Irish League career came in July 2020 when he helped the Glens win the Irish Cup with a memorable victory over Ballymena United.