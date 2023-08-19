Glentoran’s Premiership clash with Crusaders called off as Storm Betty leaves Oval unplayable

Glentoran’s Sports Direct Premiership clash with Crusaders on Saturday afternoon at the BetMcLean Oval has been postponed due to an unplayable pitch.

The 3pm fixture, which was due to be the headline game of the Irish League’s Saturday slate, failed an 11am pitch inspection after the impact of Storm Betty left the playing surface waterlogged.

High winds and torrential rain have buffeted Northern Ireland overnight and its effects have now reached sport, with the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) now needing to reschedule the game.

So far the game is the only one to fall foul to Storm Betty, however with several hours still to go until kick-off around the country and the weather not relenting, more could be postponed.