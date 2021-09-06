Glentoran’s problems uncovered at Cliftonville can be fixed in training, says boss Mick McDermott

Cliftonville 1 Glentoran 0

Mick McDermott says he has an idea of Glentoran’s strongest XI in mind, but is prepared to adopt a horses for courses approach where necessary.

The Oval boss was pragmatic in his assessment of Saturday’s defeat to Cliftonville, declaring that inefficiencies in the Glens’ performance can be addressed on the training pitch — and he’s certainly pressing no panic buttons barely a week into the new season.

When it comes to naming his team, spoilt for choice McDermott has arguably the greatest selection of riches in the Danske Bank Premiership, but he knows the decisions he makes will come under greater scrutiny any time his side don’t end a game three points better off.

“As a manager, you’ve got an idea of a strongest XI and the fans have their idea of a strongest XI, but I have an idea of my strongest XI and the way we want to play,” he explained.

“Sometimes it comes down to who you’re playing against. There’ll be players who’ll play in certain games.

“The way you set up might suit certain players, whether it be playing three at the back in some games, two up front or three up front.

“In terms of a strongest XI, I think Cliftonville have only made one change to their starting line-up in the last three games, so it’s also nice to get into a rhythm.

“As the old saying goes, you don’t want to change a winning team, but sometimes you do depending on what you’re up against.”

Glentoran started brightly at Solitude but, after failing to convert a number of openings that saw Donnelly brothers Jay and Ruaidhri threaten against their former club, found opportunities harder to come by as Cliftonville pressed them higher up the park.

McDermott was particularly disappointed to see his side caught in possession in the build-up to the sequence that ended with Ryan Curran slamming in the only goal of the game, but sees no cause for alarm as he turns his attentions to the Glens’ first home game of the campaign against Ballymena United.

“The things we didn’t do well today in terms of going back and letting them play — those are things you can fix,” he said.

“It’s hard to fix when your team isn’t creating chances or you can’t play and you’re pulling your hair out.

“There are things to work on for Ballymena on Friday night and we’ll prepare like we prepare for every game and, as I told the boys, you have to be prepared for every game being like a cup final.

“You saw Cliftonville fans and players celebrating after the game.

“To beat Glentoran is a big thing, more so now. So we know that every game we go into, we have to be as good as we can be because they’re going to be as good as they can be and that’s from bottom to top.”

Opposite number Paddy McLaughlin was full of praise for his players’ efforts as they followed up opening week victories over Carrick Rangers and Coleraine to maintain their 100% start to the season.

“When you’re playing against good sides like Glentoran, who are going to have spells of possession, you’ve got to be disciplined in what you’re doing out of possession,” he said.

“If you go gung-ho, they’ll knock it round you and cut you open for fun.

“Once we got to grips with it, our discipline and our shape out of possession was fantastic, and we almost nullified them down to long balls, which you don’t mind because you expect your back four to defend that and they did that throughout.”

CLIFTONVILLE: Dunne, Ives, Harney, C Curran, Hale, R Curran, McDonagh (Foster, 89 mins), Addis, Doherty, Gormley (Lowe, 81 mins), Gallagher. Unused subs: D Breen, Casey, Turner, Coates, Scannell.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, McCullough, Kane (Bigirimana, 79 mins), Burns, McCartan (O’Connor, 79 mins), J Donnelly (Mitchell, 84 mins), R Donnelly (Marron, 79 mins), McDaid, McClean, Marshall, Plum (Smith, 88 mins). Unused subs: Glendinning, Clucas.

Referee: Tim Marshall (Irvinestown)

Man of the match: Jamie Harney

Match rating: 7/10