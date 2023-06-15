Glentoran’s Terry Devlin signs for League One club Portsmouth

The Northern Ireland youth international has signed for the Fratton Park club

The Belfast Telegraph can reveal that Devlin completed his medical yesterday and an official announcement on his move to Pompey is expected to be made this morning with the talented 19-year-old joining the League One outfit after the clubs agreed a fee.

Devlin excelled for the Glens last season leading to a number of teams chasing him. It is understood that Crystal Palace, Sunderland, Stoke, Port Vale and Lincoln were amongst the sides keeping tabs on the player with Portsmouth winning the race for his signature.

Pompey boss John Mousinho said: “Terry was one of the outstanding players in the Northern Irish league last season.

“He’s an attacking midfielder who adds qualities to our group that we perhaps don’t already have here.

“Terry can run, he can compete and he can score goals and I’m excited to bring such a talented prospect over to England.

"We do feel that he has a very promising future in the game, but we also believe that he can make an impact for us during the forthcoming season."

The young midfielder moved to the Oval from Dungannon Swifts in August last year and with the benefit of full-time football it wasn't long before he became a key figure for the east Belfast side. In the second half of the campaign, under then manager Rodney McAree, he established himself as not only one of Glentoran's most influential players but as one of the best players in the Irish Premiership helping his team finish third in the league and qualify for Europe through the play-offs.

With his stylish performances Devlin won the hearts of the Glens fans, who have always had an affinity with gifted midfielders, and while they and new boss Warren Feeney will be disappointed to see him go, everyone connected with the club will appreciate that he has the quality to make the grade in English football and with this move his career can go from strength to strength.

He has already played for the Northern Ireland Under-21 team and been involved in a training camp with the senior international squad and there seems little doubt that he will be part of Michael O’Neill’s plans in the future.

In the meantime Devlin will relish the challenge of progressing his career with Portsmouth.