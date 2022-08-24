Glentoran’s togetherness saw them over the line in tough battle against Dungannon Swifts, claims Tim McCann

Glentoran first team coach Tim McCann believes it was the squad mentality that earned the east Belfast men a hard-fought victory over Dungannon Swifts on Tuesday night.

The Oval side came away from Stangmore Park with all three points after Jay Donnelly’s late, late penalty earned them a 1-0 win that moves them up to second place with seven points after two wins and a draw in their first three fixtures.

It was a nip-and-tuck game in Dungannon as both sides had chances to win before Donnelly grabbed the winner after he himself was fouled in the box by Ethan McGee.

And McCann, while praising the Swifts for how they performed, believed his side did enough to warrant the victory and was proud of how the team stuck together right to the end.

"I think over the 90 minutes, and the chances we created in the game, I thought we deserved the win,” he told the club’s YouTube channel.

"Take nothing away from Dungannon – if Dungannon play like that against every other team here then they’ll win more than they lose.

"It’s a Tuesday night, it’s a hard fought game. Sometimes it wasn’t pretty, sometimes it was very good. You take that. Sometimes you can’t play the game you want to play in the Irish League, sometimes you have to take the three points and get down the road.

"We’re in this together. It’s about the squad game, it’s about what we do, defending the six-yard box and defending the goal with your lives. I thought, to a man, they did. Even players that came on as a sub.

"And you just have to look at the reaction of some of the subs that didn’t get on, they were cheering just as hard as the rest of the team, which shows a real togetherness.”

Had the game ended in a draw then the Glens likely would have taken referee Declan Hassan to task over a decision early in the first half to deny them a penalty that the official had already been awarded.

Hassan pointed to the spot after Ruaidhri Donnelly was felled in the box by Dean Curry, only for his assistant to wave him over and, after a brief consultation, flagged the Glens forward for being offside instead.

McCann was conciliatory at the full-time whistle, recognising the tough job that Irish League referees have to do, but did admit he was flummoxed by the decision at the time.

"Things happen in a split second and you can’t always make the right decision,” he conceded.

"However, the first penalty decision I didn’t understand, the referee sees it and gives a penalty and the linesman didn’t flag for offside, but then asked the referee could he consult with him.

"The ball is played to Ruaidhri Donnelly on the by-line and he plays the ball backwards – you can’t be offside if the ball is played backwards, so we were unsure how he was offside because he dribbled it past the guy.

"But thankfully we got the win, otherwise that could have been a big talking point.”