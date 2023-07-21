Glentoran’s Warren Feeney: ‘We will dust ourselves down’ after losing longest penalty shoot-out in European competition history

Glentoran manager Warren Feeney has declared that his team will dust themselves down from their European penalty shoot-out pain and focus on bringing domestic success back to the club in the coming season.

Feeney offered an honest assessment on Glentoran’s Europa Conference League exit to Maltese side Gzira United admitting they only had themselves to blame, insisting that the first qualifying round clash should never have reached its dramatic spot-kick conclusion with the home side losing 14-13 on penalties in the second leg at the Oval.

It was the highest scoring penalty shoot-out in UEFA competition history with 27 successful kicks. Previously the record was 21 with Villarreal defeating Manchester United 11-10 in the 2021 Europa League final and Latvian side Skonto beating Olimpija Ljubljana from Slovenia by the same score in a 1993/94 Champions League preliminary round.

Before every single player on the pitch was put on the spot, the game in east Belfast was drawn 1-1 after extra-time leaving it 3-3 on aggregate in a tie the Glens should have comfortably won against what was an extremely limited outfit.

Tactically Feeney was on the money with his side controlling the game but they couldn’t make their dominance pay.

Bobby Burns missed a first half penalty to add to Junior’s failure from 12 yards last week in Malta prior to the visitors taking the lead after the break through a soft goal in their only meaningful attack of the contest.

The Glens thought they had levelled on 94 minutes through James Singleton only for that to be controversially ruled out for offside but Burns did equalise on 103 amid crazy scenes at the Oval to keep the tie alive.

Feeney’s men had chances to kill off Gzira in extra-time but like in normal time failed to take them.

The shoot-out wasn’t just dramatic for how long it went on for with both goalkeepers - David Cassar and Aaron McCarey - on target.

At 12-11 to Gzira, Jay Donnelly’s kick was initially saved but as Cassar ran out of the box to celebrate, the ball spun back and amazingly ended up in the net giving the Glens another lifeline and a stunning moment that has since gone viral.

At that point it looked as though it was going to be their night but Leon Boyd saw his second spot-kick stopped by Cassar and that was that ending one of the most memorable matches ever staged at the Oval.

Now the Glens must lick their wounds and work towards the new Irish League campaign which for them begins away to Glenavon on August 5.

After his first home match as Glentoran boss, Feeney said: “I’m disappointed obviously but after the match I said to the players ‘being critical if you miss chances like we did over two legs you don’t deserve to go through and it will come back and hurt you’ and that’s what happened.

“Penalties are a lottery but it shouldn’t have got to that. The tie should have been put to bed before then but I can’t fault the effort of the boys.

“I thought we were so comfortable in the game. We conceded through a lapse of concentration and then we were chasing. Even then we were comfortable and we got an equaliser to send the game into extra time.

“I’m just disappointed that we didn’t make our control count.

“We tried to move the ball and that’s what we will aim to do going forward. What stopped us was scoring goals. Someone told me we had 74 percent possession which is huge in a European game but at the end of the day there are two goals on the pitch and you have to put the ball in them and we didn’t do that enough.

“You can’t miss the type of chances we did in Malta and at home and expect to go through so you have to take it on the chin.”

Bemused by the decision to chalk off Singleton’s goal, Feeney added that he was pleased by the contribution of young substitutes Rhys Walsh and Boyd, who looked distraught after his penalty miss.

“Leon is a very good player and things like that can happen,” said the Oval boss.

“We will put the smile back on his face. He has experienced players in that changing room who will help him as will the staff.

“I’ve never been involved in a penalty shoot-out like that. It was crazy and became more tense the longer it went on. It's disappointing we came out on the wrong side of it.”

Asked if he could take any positives from the evening, Feeney pointed to the electric atmosphere created by the fans adding that togetherness between supporters and his players can inspire the team moving forward.

There was also a strong home debut from recent signing Fuad Sule, who has already become a favourite with the Oval faithful.

“Fuad Sule hasn’t had a pre-season but you can see what he is going to bring to the team,” said Feeney.

“There were other positives like the young players showing up well.

“Also I thought the fans were outstanding. The atmosphere was a massive plus. I want to win for this club and I want everyone together.

“We will now dust ourselves down and prepare for the new Irish League season and focus on bringing success to this club. I believe we will get it right for the season ahead.”

While Sule, Daire O’Connor and Josh Kelly have already arrived in the summer, expect more arrivals on the back of Conor McMenamin and Terry Devlin moving across the water and others leaving the club.

Feeney said: “There are players I want to try and bring in. Obviously I will speak to the bosses here about where we are as a club after getting knocked out of Europe. I’ll still be knocking down the door because I think we are a couple of players light.”