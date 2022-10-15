Glentoran’s win over Linfield was best I have seen since I took charge, praises manager Mick McDermott

Mick McDermott lauded the performance of Glentoran in Friday night’s Big Two showdown against Linfield at a bouncing Windsor Park, labelling it the best he’s witnessed since his arrival in March 2019.

It was a game that had everything: flying tackles, 10 bookings a sending off and quality goals which lit the fuse in front of a bumper crowd as Danny Purkis bagged a delicious double after Bobby Burns shot the Glens into an early second half lead.

The result means the east Belfast boys are now a whopping nine points ahead of the reigning Danske Bank Premiership champions in the table.

They may not have had their hands on the Gibson Cup since 2009, but with confidence oozing, the Glens have the look of champions, even at this early stage of the campaign. They are unbeaten in 11 games and have conceded merely one League goal.

But it was another night of torment for Linfield boss David Healy, who was seven years in charge at Windsor Park to the day, and once the Blues lost defender Michael Newberry on 31 minutes – he foolishly picked up two quick-fire yellow cards – the writing was on the wall.

It was the first time the Blues had performed in front of home fans since August 25 – since their ill-fated UEFA Conference League penalty shootout defeat by Latvian side RFS – but it will not live long in the memory of the home faithful.

“That’s a good a performance I’ve had since I took over as manager, in terms of the quality of the football,” purred McDermott. “I’m glad it was on television because it was a great advert for our League.

“I thought we were dominant. To get the win was great, but to get that level of performance was massive, that was most pleasing.

“We looked energetic, fast, powerful, fit, quick – all the things you look for. Conor Mac (McMenamin) was brilliant and Shay McCartan is now producing the form we knew he was capable of when we signed him.

“I thought he was on a completely different level from any other player. That’s what he is capable of. He took a bit of stick last year and we took a bit of stick (for signing him), but we never gave him any stick.

“Every player, from the goalkeeper right through, with the ball or without the ball, they all worked tremendously hard. Even when they (Linfield) had 11 men, we still controlled possession.

“We got into good areas and we eventually wore them down, and defensively we were sound as we have been all season.”

Burns hit the opener on 48 minutes, taking a pass from McCartan before curling it into the net off the shoulder of Linfield midfielder Stephen Fallon.

Purkis sealed the deal 14 minutes from time, rising high to meet a McMenamin corner kick, although the goal will give Blues goalkeeper Chris Johns nightmares.

And the striker was at it again in injury time, this time gobbling up a pass from McCartan before stepping inside a defender and drilling high into the net.

McDermott saluted the contribution of Purkis, who replaced Jay Donnelly in the second half.

“Danny has been superb,” he added. “We knew what he had at Glenavon because he always caused us problems. He was at Glentoran before, so we knew him well, we knew his quality.

“He is probably one of the fittest lads in our team. When we run, it’s frightening how far ahead he is of the other boys. He demonstrated his pace and power on a few occasions. To get two goals in a Big Two game, he’ll remember that for a while.

“Is this a significant win? Time will tell. We’ll lose a game at some point, but we’ll keep going. It’s nice to get that level of performance, but now we must maintain that.”

LINFIELD: Johns 6, Roscoe 5, Newberry 5, Shields 6, Millar 6 (A Clarke 84), McClean 6 (Devine 73), Cooper 6, McDaid 5, M Clarke 6, Finlayson 6, Fallon 6 (Mulgrew 52).

Unused subs: Walsh, Callacher, McKee, Vertainen.

GLENTORAN: McCarey 7, Kane 7, Wilson 7, Burns 7 (Devlin 67), McCartan 7, Marshall 7, J Donnelly 7 (Purkis 67), R Donnelly 7 (Singleton 85), McClean 7, McMenamin 8, Plum 7.

Unused subs: Roy, Murray, Crowe, Webber.

Referee: Lee Tavinder 6