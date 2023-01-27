Goal run means I’m expected to score every week, jokes Crusaders’ Philip Lowry

Midfielder Philip Lowry insists there is no secret to his fabulous goal haul this season.

The 33-year-old was at it again in Tuesday night’s 2-0 win over Linfield at Seaview, hitting a 30-yard screamer to help the Crues pocket another three crucial points that keeps them on the tails of Danske Bank Premiership leaders Cliftonville.

Although Jordan Forsythe headed Stephen Baxter’s boys into an early lead, it was Lowry’s thunderbolt that sealed the deal midway through the second-half.

Incredibly, it was his 14th League goal of the season — and his timing was perfect because it came on his 250th appearance in the red and black shirt.

“I think my target was four or five at the start of the season,” laughed former Linfield and Derry City man Lowry. “I was saying to BJ (Billy Joe Burns), it’s became a bit of a burden because I’m expected to score every week now.

“Seriously, it’s not my game to score every week, my job is to keep the ball away from our defence, but I’m really enjoy my football at the minute, and the goals are a bonus.

“For some reason, any chances that have fallen to me this season, nine times out of 10, I’ve managed to put the ball in the back of the net.

“It was one of those strikes that sat up perfectly me. As soon as it left my foot, I knew it was in the net. It was a special goal on my 250th appearance for the Crues. Things like that don’t come around too often.

“I’m very proud of it, it was nice to score on a milestone appearance, but more importantly it helped the team get three points. It put us in pole position and I always felt we needed another goal.

“I don’t really have any targets, but if I can get another few before the end of the season, I’ll be happy enough.”

Lowry admits it was an important victory against David Healy’s title holders.

“We are strong at Seaview,” he went on. “It doesn’t matter who we are playing, we always give it a good rattle. The games against Linfield are always epic, the ground just lends itself to a good atmosphere when it’s packed out.

“It was one of those nights, things went for us, and we managed to hold on to pick up a good three points. We got off to a great start with Jordan scoring early on.

“He has probably scored four or five from set pieces this season. He attacks the ball really well, and it gave us something to hang on to, we kept our shape well.

“From the off, we simply got wired into Linfield. You can’t stand off players of their calibre, especially the wingers and attackers they have, it was important we got on top of them quickly.”

Lowry believes the Crues will require a similar type of performance in Monday night’s League clash against rejuvenated Glentoran at the BetMcLean Oval.

“It will be another massive test for us,” he added. “They don’t come any tougher than Larne away, Linfield at home and Glentoran away.

“We set our stall out to get a point at Larne, but there is no shame in that, knowing we would be going all out to get three against the Blues. All eyes now are on the Glentoran game.

“They seemed to have turned the corner a little bit, albeit it was against opponents they would have been expected to beat. We will go there under no illusions. They have a new manager in, so that always helps lift the players, you always see some sort of impact.

“Rodney (McAree) is his own man and he’ll want to put his own stamp on the club, but they still have a bit of ground to catch up.

“We’ll just look after ourselves, we’ll go there and we’ll give it a go. If we could get something from that game, it would set us up nicely going into the Irish Cup game against Bangor the following week.”