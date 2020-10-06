Goalkeeper Deane agrees permanent switch to Coleraine on busy deadline day for Irish League clubs

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney believes in Gareth Deane he has signed a goalkeeper as good as any other in the Irish League.

Deane had been on loan with the Bannsiders from Linfield since July but on transfer deadline day he signed a two year deal to make the move permanent.

Earlier in the summer Chris Johns had left the Showgrounds to join David Healy's side.

"Ability wise I think Gareth is right up there with the best in the country and the only thing that has hampered him in recent years is game time due to freakish injuries," Kearney told the club website.

On the way out of Coleraine is striker Emmett McGuckin who has left the club by mutual consent.

Carrick Rangers had a fruitful 24 hours, first by doing excellent business to tie manager Niall Currie down for another three years and then last night signing Jonny Frazer on loan from Glentoran and 21-year-old midfielder Liam McKenna, who was part of Portadown's promotion winning team last season.

Elsewhere Larne signed the versatile Luke Wade-Slater following his departure from Bohemians, Glenavon snapped up Matthew Snoddy on loan from Crusaders and Cliftonville recruited 19-year-old Ethan Devine from Newington and former Stevenage ace Mark McKee who had previously been at Solitude.

One man staying put, however, is Ballymena United's Leroy Millar, who had been linked with a move to Linfield.

It is understood an agreement could not be reached.

Meanwhile Ballinamallard United have suspended training and matches at their club facilities after two players tested positive for coronavirus.

The Fermanagh side played Linfield in a friendly last Thursday at Midgley Park, and in a statement the Championship club said they immediately contacted the Public Health Agency and are following all guidance.

"The players are within two different squads at the club and both had not been in attendance at the club facilities for some time," said Ballinamallard.

In their own statement Linfield pointed out they have contacted PHA and are "following all necessary protocols".

Linfield were in action last night against the PSNI.