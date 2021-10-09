‘Going OK won’t cut it’: David Healy demands more despite Linfield’s four goal win over Carrick Rangers

Linfield manager David Healy has demanded his side up their game despite a 4-0 win over Carrick Rangers on Saturday afternoon.

A brace from the returning Christy Manzinga – taking his tally to seven in five league outings so far this term – added to goals from Sam Roscoe and Marty Donnelly to see the Blues cruising by the break at Windsor Park.

The result takes the Blues to within two points of table topping Cliftonville after four wins and three draws from their opening seven games of the Premiership campaign but despite their biggest league win since they put seven past the same opposition in March, the boss was far from satisfied.

“The performance was average. I thought we could have been better,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

Read more Niall Grace: Ballinamallard vs Institute Championship match suspended after serious injury suffered by former Cliftonville midfielder

“We had the 15 minute spell in which we got the goals but I don’t think our play merited the lead we had.

“You’d have thought with the comfortable situation we were in at the break, we would have played a little bit better in the second half but I don’t think that was the case.

“We could have moved the ball quicker and created more opportunities or more opportunities for the player on the ball.

“I want people to nail down jerseys and positions but I don’t think we’re doing that at the minute. People are doing OK, we’re going along OK but going OK won’t cut it. We need to be better.”

Manzinga’s stunning scoring run was interrupted by his suspension after a red card against Glenavon but it was back to normal service as he was restored straight back into the starting side at the first opportunity.

“Christy I felt, even though he had missed the last number of games, had done enough at the start of the season and in the European games with the goals he scored and his performances to earn the right to come back in,” explained Healy.

“At least we got that right. He scored a big goal with a header and it’s important for forward players that you have that confidence and belief that you’re going to score. Christy is playing and looking like he’s going to score every time he plays.”

The result capped a great weekend for Blues midfielder Chris Shields, not least because he had been named man of the match after scooping the league’s Player of the Month award for September.

“He’s a good player and more importantly a good addition in the dressing room,” said Healy.

“He’s got a good way about him, he plays in the proper manner and his performance was everything that you expect of Chris as a player and a person. He’s professional, solid, doesn’t do too much wrong and probably deserved his man of the match award.”

In the visitors’ dug-out, the 11 minute purple patch in which Linfield grabbed all four of their goals will have been the toughest of Stuart King’s stint at the club so far.

“I thought after 20 minutes we were competitive, doing exactly what I wanted; to silence the fans and make it difficult for Linfield,” he said.

“We gave away two goals that were preventable and then we went missing for 10 minutes. Boys left their men but we’ll learn from it and move on.

“My boys have given me everything. They’ve been top drawer. Linfield are ruthless, they smelt a bit of blood and they went for it. They’re all young boys. They have the potential to be really good players at this level.”

In Saturday’s only other game, Jarlaith O’Rourke’s early goal was enough to give Crusaders a 1-0 win at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

“The first half was probably as good as I’ve seen them knock the ball about. They were incredible,” said manager Stephen Baxter.

“If we’d been three or four to the good at half-time, you’d have said fair enough.

“We created opportunities and only took one so that left us in the situation where Ballymena could throw everything at us and they did.

“It was helter skelter stuff but the boys defended well.”