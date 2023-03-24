Good champions fight to the very end of a title race, insists David Healy

Blues boss insists his boys won’t hand the Gibson Cup over easily

Linfield boss David Healy believes motivation will not be an issue ahead of Friday’s showdown against Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park.

The Danske Bank Premiership champions have the chance to cut Larne’s lead at the top of the table to four points — for 24 hours at least.

Victory would give the Blues a huge psychological boost, especially as Tiernan Lynch’s boys face a tricky away day at Coleraine tomorrow.

But crafty Healy is taking nothing for granted. He knows every game brings its own pressures and, with only six to go, there is no more room for error.

Dean Shiels’ Swifts, of course, are coming off the back of a sensational double whammy over Cliftonville, both wins — in the League and Irish Cup — in front of a stunned home crowd at Solitude.

“We’ve had so many tough games against Dungannon, they play a certain way,” he said.

“They will be on an emphatic high, not only with their win over the Reds last week, but they are the only team to have beaten them twice at home in the space of a fortnight.

“Some people will put it down as a big shock, but it probably shouldn’t have been because of the performance they produced in the Cup.

“So it’s now a huge game for us. When we do play before the rest of the teams (in the title race), we must make sure we take care of our job.

“We’ll be going down there to take three points — how we do it, I don’t care.

“It’s important to take three points when you play on a Friday night, that will be my message.

“I know Dungannon will have the Irish Cup semi-final coming up the following week, but they are still fighting for survival in the League, so I’ve no doubt three points will be their priority because it’s becoming very tight at the bottom as well.”

Although the Blues have taken a certain degree of criticism this season, Healy has never doubted his players.

He went on: “These players have taken so many knocks considering the number of games they’ve played. Yes, we’ve had our disappointments this season, more than a few.

“But the one thing they are not is quitters. They are champions, and they are champions for a reason. That was a message a drummed into them leading into the League Cup Final recently.

“I know champions eventually lose games; champions lose titles. But there is a way to do it.

“If we have to hand over the title this year to a better team, by no means will we be delighted, but we’ll be humble.

“We are still in there fighting, Larne still have a hell of a lot to play for. We also have a lot to play for along with the likes of Cliftonville and the rest of the chasing pack, there are European places up for grabs.

“Good champions go down fighting, so we plan to fight to the bitter end, and we’ll see where that takes us. There is a lot of pressure still on every team. We’ll make people work for any successes they hope to achieve.”

Healy added: “I don’t get involved whether there are one, two, three or six . Every team has still something to play for.

“If we win all our games, we’ll see where it takes us. If second is the best we can achieve this year, so be it, but we’ll be pushing in our last six games — they are six massive games.

“We’ll be trying to maximise the points from those over the next three or four weeks.”