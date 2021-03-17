Hamilton dedicates Glenavon victory to 'father figure' chairman Teer after passing of wife Mary Rose

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton dedicated their 2-1 win over Glentoran on Tuesday night to club chairman Adrian Teer after the passing of his wife, Mary Rose.

The whole of the Irish League, as well as those at the Mourneview Park club, were rocked by the news that Teer's wife passed away on Sunday.

Mary Rose was a beloved member of Glenavon and she would regularly attend functions at the club alongside her husband, as well as sponsoring several games.

In their first game since that news, the Lurgan Blues picked up an impressive victory over title-chasing Glentoran at Mourneview Park, as Robert Garrett and Matthew Fitzpatrick found the net.

After the game, Hamilton admitted that the news had impacted everyone at the club and that the result was very much second in importance, paying tribute to Teer.

"It's been a sad week for the football club since last Thursday when Mary Rose took bad and went into hospital and was put on the life support machine," said Hamilton.

"I've been with the chairman every day bar Sunday when she passed. It's sad because Adrian and Mary Rose were a partnership - everywhere you saw Adrian you saw Mary Rose. It's such a sad time for Adrian and Mary Rose's family as well.

"For us, it's hit us all. The respect Adrian has around this football club is unbelievable. Since I've come to the football club he's been like a second father to me, we've been through the good times and the bad times and, like any father-son relationship, we've had our rows and our disagreements but we've always had each other's backs in the long run.

"I'm not going to lie, if not for Adrian then I might not have stayed at the football club because it's the relationship and the respect that keeps me at the football club. He's a top man.

"If there was ever a day I wanted to get a result for him, it was today. Any kind of happiness we can bring him during this time is welcome, and thankfully the boys were able to do him proud and get the win."

The win keeps Glenavon eighth in the table but they are now just five points back of sixth-placed Cliftonville having played two games less than the Reds, and Hamilton believes this result proves they can mix it with the best.

"We saw even against Cliftonville on Saturday - they're a top side as well but we probably should have got something out of the game in the second half," pointed out the Lurgan Blues chief.

"No matter who we play, we can compete, that's for sure. We have the odd off-day like every club, but we came out tonight with a makeshift team again and we did ourselves proud."