H&W Welders keeper Michael Argyrides maps his ambitions on and off the pitch

Michael Argyrides has been named the Championship's Player of the Month for February

With his native Canada in the middle of one of the world’s most restrictive lockdowns, the goalkeeper relocated to Belfast in the summer of 2020, with the express ambition of landing of professional contract in Europe.

Three years on — and with some help from former Irish League goalkeeper Michael Dougherty — the 23-year-old is on a full-time deal at Glentoran.

Now on loan at Harland and Wolff Welders, the shot stopper’s eye-catching displays have seen him named Championship Player of the Month for February by the NI Football Writers’ Association.

He explained: “I was playing college soccer in Canada when Covid struck.

“I had no idea when we were going to play again, so I just decided to move to Europe and try something different. I knew that Michael Dougherty was running a goalkeeper coaching school in Belfast, so I got on the phone to him and asked if I could come over.

“I didn’t really know what it would lead to, but I just decided to go for it. I found myself sharing a house in Belfast with lads I didn’t really know that well.

“It didn’t get off to a great start. I signed for Dundela, but the Championship season was cancelled because of Covid so I only played a couple of games for them.

“My options were to either stay here and train on park pitches or go home to my family.

“I decided to stay here and paid off because I got a contract at Larne. Then I moved to Glentoran this summer. Moving to Belfast has worked out well for me.”

Tonight, Argyrides will play in the biggest game of his career with the Welders set to welcome Premiership leaders Larne to Blanchflower Park for an Irish Cup quarter-final — and, while he believes that Paul Kee’s team can cause an upset, his ambitions don’t end there.

“I would love to push into the first team at the Glens, but my long term aim is to travel the world and play football professionally,” he added. “Because of my Cypriot heritage, I can play anywhere across the continent. You never know where you could end up in this game.”