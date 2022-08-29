Harland & Wolff Welders part company with manager Gary Smyth just four matches into new season

Championship club Harland & Wolff Welders have parted company with manager Gary Smyth just four matches into the new league season.

Smyth was in his second spell in charge of the east Belfast outfit having previously been the boss at Glentoran.

Welders have made a poor start to the campaign, losing three out of their first four games in the second tier and drawing the other, but Smyth's departure will still come as a surprise given the success he had at the club first time around and how early it is in the season.

In his first spell in charge of the Welders, Smyth led the team to Steel and Sons Cup glory before he returned to manage the club in 2019. In between he coached and managed at The Oval where he was a huge favourite with the fans due to his success there as a player.

A Welders statement read: “Harland and Wolff Welders Football Club have this evening announced that Manager Gary Smyth has been relieved of his duties at the club

“The Management Committee of Harland and Wolff Welders Football Club would like to place on record their thanks and appreciation to Gary and his Staff for their commitment and effort during their time at the club.”