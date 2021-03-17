Harsh Healy reveals pride in Linfield players for battling through tough run to open up eight-point gap

Linfield manager David Healy has admitted he can be overly harsh on his players at times, but that he is immensely proud of what they have achieved recently.

The Blues boss saw his men open up an eight-point gap between themselves and Coleraine at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership with a 2-0 win over Dungannon Swifts on Tuesday night.

Healy's men weren't at the peak of their powers in the Windsor Park tussle but eventually triumphed thanks to goals from Joel Cooper and Shayne Lavery either side of half-time.

After the game, Healy admitted that he had perhaps been a bit critical of his players at the break, despite being a goal to the good, but that, in perspective, he is delighted with how they are racking up the wins.

"Sometimes I'm tough on the players and they're understanding," revealed the former Northern Ireland striker, whose side have now won their last four games.

"At half-time I was more than unhappy because I thought we passed up a lot of opportunities in the final third to get that first goal before we finally got it. But when you put it in perspective at the end, you have to applaud the players for their effort in what they're doing.

"We're here to be shot at at Linfield. Sometimes people like to talk about a crisis at Linfield but we've certainly always sorted it out in my time here, and I know before that with more successful managers than me.

"The players are dealing with it. We know where we are but, more importantly, we know where we want to be come the end of the 38 games."

The condensed nature of the season due to Covid-19 has meant that most teams are having to play twice a week regularly in order to try and complete a full 38-game season, and Linfield are no exceptions.

That is the perspective that Healy talks about, the Windsor Park supremo pointing out that his side have barely got a chance to train in midweek given the number of fixtures that are coming at them thick and fast.

"For the last five or six weeks we've had a hell of a run of games on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and the players have put a lot into it, so we're not always going to get the polished performance that you want, and you have to put it into perspective in the amount of minutes and games that we've played here," he adds.

"We're hardly getting a chance (to get) on the training pitch at the minute. Players are basically coming in, recovering and playing. Tomorrow and Thursday they'll recover for the weekend, whereas our opponents, for the second time in the last three weeks, played on the Friday night and then have Tuesday off, which is baffling.

"It is what it is, that's for the powers to be to sort out. We'll go to Seaview on Friday night and hopefully put in a better performance than we did tonight. With the outcome we got tonight, we'll take that."

That game against Crusaders has the chance to be a massive one in the context of the title race, with the Blues able to inflict a major blow on the Crues' own hopes of winning the Gibson Cup while at the same time furthering their own.

This will be the second meeting between the two Belfast rivals at Seaview in just over a month, with Linfield winning that game 2-1 on February 6, and Healy believes that gives them an edge this week.

"We'll need a better performance, that's for sure. We probably got away with one that night, and we haven't got away with many this season, normally we've played well and got the result," said the manager, who revealed Mark Stafford will be back for Friday's game.

"It'll be a big game, Crusaders always make it difficult for us, they play in a style and a way that make it difficult for you. But the good things is the players have been there before and they understand the roles that they'll need to play to get the result that we want."