‘He was outstanding’: Coleraine boss Oran Kearney and midfielder Josh Carson heap praise on hat-trick hero Matthew Shevlin

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney and midfielder Josh Carson have both piled the praise on striker Matthew Shevlin, who has now scored five goals in his last two games.

The forward put two past Portadown in a 2-0 win on Saturday before notching his first treble of the season in Tuesday night’s 4-2 victory over Carrick Rangers, which took the Bannsiders top of the Danske Bank Premiership table.

Shevlin is one of the top finishers in the Irish League, bagging 22 goals in 45 games last season and laying down an early marker this campaign, too, racing to the top of the scoring charts after just three matches.

But manager Kearney was happier to see the 23-year-old produce a strong all-round performance at the Loughshore Arena – although he wasn’t turning down the goals either.

"He’s been outstanding,” enthused the Coleraine manager, speaking to the club’s YouTube channel.

"It’s amazing, the journey that Matthew has been on the last 18 months, all he concerns himself with is goals and any time he speaks to me it’s about a goal here or a goal there. The only thing that has concerned me the last 18 months is the other stuff: his link-up play, his movement and all those things.

"(Last night), more than anything, people will probably call me mad but as good as his three goals were, his overall performance (was great). Every time he went forward he found one of our players, his moves came off. Those are the things that make you a great striker and should give him a career for the next 10, 12 years in this game.

"We always knew he could finish, we see that all the time, there’s no issue with finishing – it’s everything else. And, in fairness to him, he was outstanding (last night).”

Carson echoed his manager’s thoughts, joking that Shevlin’s hot streak in front of goal has taken the pressure off him, but adding more seriously that it is very welcomed by his team-mates.

“I’m over the moon for him,” concurred Carson. “Every time we leave the changing room I always say to him, ‘come on, another goal, another goal, keep hitting the target, keep getting yourself in there’. In fairness to him, he’s been in there and amongst the goals, and for us it’s happy days.

"If he’s going to stick the ball in the net regularly then it saves me doing it!”

Coleraine have started the season superbly, defeating last season’s runners-up Cliftonville in their opening fixture before adding wins over Portadown and Carrick to sit top of the tree after the first three games.

It is early in the season, of course, but the Bannsiders will be thrilled to be one of just two teams – alongside Linfield, who have played a game less due to their European commitments – to have an 100 per cent record.

They were impressive on Tuesday night, Shevlin taking the plaudits for his hat-trick and Jamie Glackin adding their fourth, but Carson was quick to salute the entire team for their hard work, particularly goalkeeper Marty Gallagher for a superb stop in the second half.

"I thought first half we were brilliant. We knocked it about well, moved it well, won first and second battles all over the pitch – we were brilliant and went 2-0 up,” he explained.

"Then we conceded the penalty on the stroke of half-time, not ideal, and Oran’s team-talk at half-time was completely different. But it was about going out in the second half and trying to reiterate what we did in the first half, and thankfully we scored an early goal and got the ball rolling.

"The save from Marty was different class, it really keeps us in the game because they would have momentum with 20, 25 minutes left and he pulls off an outrageous save that he has no right to make at all.

"And then me and Lyndon (Kane) clearing one off the line is just us doing our jobs, we’re meant to be there and thankfully we were, otherwise we would have got it in the ear afterwards!

"We came under a bit of pressure but thankfully we sucked it up and done well and went on and got the fourth goal.”