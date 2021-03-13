'He was unplayable': Daire O'Connor tipped for big future after rare Cliftonville start in win over Glenavon

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin is hoping Daire O’Connor’s ‘unplayable’ first half performance on Saturday is the sign of things to come.

The former UCD and Cork City attacker was starting only his third game since joining the Reds last summer.

He has impressed in his role as super-sub, netting three times off the bench and translated that form when he given the nod to start on the right-wing in the 2-1 win over Glenavon.

The goals came from Aaron Donnelly – his first league strike for the club – and Ryan Curran’s 11th of the campaign but Reds fans will be excited by the new addition to what can be a free-flowing attack.

“Daire’s been superb for us since he came in,” said McLaughlin.

“He’s had a lot of changes to how he tried to play. He’s come from Cork, at the other end of the country, and has made big sacrifices to come to the club. He’s taken a while to settle in but he showed it in glimpses when he has come on so we had to get the timing right and we felt today was when he should start.

“The first half he was unplayable. I don’t think anybody could get near him. He was a great out-ball for us. He’s got tricks, skill and the ability to go past people. He showed that in abundance in the first half so hopefully that’s the start of things to come for Daire because he can be sensational, as he proved in the first half.”

McLaughlin also rightly had a lot of praise for goalkeeper Aaron McCarey, whose ability to snatch crosses from the air relieved the pressure on his defence as Glenavon attempted to stage a second-half comeback, having trailed 2-0 at the break.

“That was probably his best performance since he has come to the club,” said the boss. “He was probably the best player on the pitch. He was excellent. He came to deal with so many high balls and crosses. One thing Glenavon have in abundance is quality in their delivery from the wide area. You know when you play them you have to stop that from happening but when it does happen, you’re definitely going to be on the back foot and under pressure. I thought McCarey dealt with anything the defenders missed. He was there to pull us out and deal with things.”

And, unsurprisingly, goal-scorer Curran is also in the manager’s good books after the filling the void created by talisman Joe Gormley’s broken elbow.

“Ryan’s best quality is his build-up play and link-up play,” explained McLaughlin. “His football brain is superb but this year, it’s been a major blow losing Joe. We needed somebody to step up to the plate and Paul O’Neill has done that but Ryan Curran has taken over the mantle from Joe. They’re big shoes to fill but he’s doing a good job at the minute – one off top goal-scorer in the league. It’s fantastic for him but also the players around him are creating the chances for him. Long may it continue.”

Elsewhere, Glentoran won 2-0 at Warrenpoint Town while Ballymena United edged past Portadown 2-1 at the Showgrounds, helped by another Shay McCartan wondergoal.

“I keep talking about him being an especially special player,” said manager David Jeffrey. “We’re delighted to have him. I’ve said several times it’s because of our part-time set-up that attracted Shay to us. It took him a while to settle but his performances of late have been superb and it didn’t surprise me that he stepped up to take the free-kick. He has got ridiculous talent and what a wonderful strike.

“He scored a great goal against Cliftonville but that today was immense.”