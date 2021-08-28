‘He won’t be wearing those white things again’: Why Matthew Tipton made Portadown scorer Paul Finnegan change boots during Glenavon clash

Matthew Tipton has revealed that his demand for a change of footwear at half-time in Friday night's Mid-Ulster derby may have had a hand in Paul Finnegan's goal.

The defender looked to have won the game for Portadown with his injury-time strike but there was to be a sting in the tail as Michael O'Connor's inch-perfect free-kick levelled for Glenavon, who could have won it in a goalmouth scramble during a frenetic finish.

Ports boss Tipton has explained that he demanded Finnegan switch his boots midway through the game after what had been an unsatisfactory first half.

"I thought we were slashing at things too much," Tipton explained, speaking to We Are Ports TV. "We were just desperate to kick it anywhere. I had a little conversation at half-time and I said to Paul Finnegan: 'You're a centre-half, you're wearing white boots and you're not kicking it like a centre-half. Get your boots changed.'

"And he scores, so he'll not be wearing those white things ever again."

His opposite number Gary Hamilton's main gripe on the evening was not with any of his own side's choice of equipment but rather with referee Ian McNabb's decision to disallow Matthew Fitzpatrick's eye-catching early overhead kick that flew into the top corner.

"We want to see that (again)," he told Glenavon's in-house media. "From our point of view it wasn't offside."

It had been a game with plenty of new debutants for either team, Mark Haughey, Danny Wallace and Declan Brown starting for Glenavon with Andy Waterworth coming off the bench and Sammie McLeod named Portadown's man of the match while Oran Jackson started in midfield rather than his traditional defensive position.

"Because Sammie's a good-looking human being, they maybe think he's just going to get on it and do a stepover but he's physical. He can put a tackle in," said Tipton.

"I thought they were all super. I don't know if it was a surprise to see Oran going into the middle of the park but people say we need power and physicality in there and they've got it now.

"I thought he stood up well.

"The end was crazy. I thought it was a decent game. If you looked up a derby in the book, that's what it would be. The referee let it flow and I thought we battled hard. If you go on territory, Glenavon were better. They're good at what they do, with their throw-ins and set-pieces but I thought we stood up to it and we always carry that threat on the counter attack.

"After thinking we had won, they score and I'm panicking we're going to lose. I'm happy with a draw and I think on the balance it was a fair result in terms of clear chances at both ends."

Hamilton didn't quite agree on that front.

"I thought our overall performance deserved three points and unfortunately we didn't get it," he said.

"If you look at the chances, I thought we dominated. We created a lot of chances and on another day we would have taken a lot of them.

"I'm frustrated but at the same time the boys showed great character. I thought Michael (O'Connor) was quality tonight. I think he and Skimmer (Matthew Snoddy) ran the show in midfield from start to finish."