Healy delighted to bring winger Cooper back to Linfield on loan until end of the season

David Healy has hailed the return of "hugely popular" Joel Cooper to Linfield after the club confirmed he has joined on loan until the end of the season from Oxford United.

The move had long been in the works after Oxford boss Karl Robinson confirmed a couple of weeks ago that Cooper would be allowed to return to Northern Ireland for personal reasons.

Unsurprisingly, former side Linfield were at the top of the queue to re-sign him, however they faced stern opposition from rivals Glentoran and league leaders Larne for his signature.

But the defending Irish League champions have won out and have agreed a deal to bring the 24-year-old back to Windsor Park for the remainder of the Danske Bank Premiership campaign.

The Northern Ireland international made 73 appearances for the Blues between 2018 and 2020, scoring 22 goals, and won back-to-back Gibson Cups with the team, earning the NIFWA Player of the Year award this year.

That prompted a move across the water for former Glenavon man Cooper in July when he agreed a three-year deal with Oxford, however he has only appeared on seven occasions for the U's since making the switch.

Cooper has already been training with Linfield ahead of making his debut in the new year when the transfer becomes official.

"We all know what a good player he is and he will certainly strengthen our squad and add to our attacking options," praised Healy.

"Joel was a hugely popular player who made a huge impact during his previous spell at the club and I know the confirmation of his signing will be well received by our supporters and indeed everyone at the club."

Oxford boss Robinson was understanding of the situation and added that he hopes the loan will help all parties.

"There have been one or two things back home which Joel needed to sort out and that has made it difficult for him to settle over here," said Robinson.

"Without going into detail, family has to come first and right now he needs to be back home to get playing regularly again, show what he can do and show everyone what a good player he is.

"So this move works for us, for Joel and for Linfield and we will keep a close eye on how he gets on."