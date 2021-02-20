Healy fully prepared for Linfield's run of one big game after another in bid to defend Irish League crown

Linfield manager David Healy and his players are gearing up for what could be a season-defining group of league matches, starting tonight at home to Coleraine.

Following the meeting with the Bannsiders this evening, it is on to Tuesday night against Glentoran at Windsor Park, then Friday against Larne in the national stadium, Tuesday night at The Oval for another Big Two derby and the following Saturday back on home turf against the last team to beat them, Cliftonville.

The Blues enter the fistful of dynamite fixtures two points clear of Larne at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership with a match in hand, with Healy well aware how important the next few weeks are in relation to his aim of claiming a fourth title in five seasons for the club.

"We play on Saturday against Coleraine, then have Glentoran on Tuesday and Larne on Friday. The matches are going to come thick and fast and hopefully we will have a fully fit squad," said Healy.

"We will hope to come out of those three matches unscathed, then go to The Oval the following week before playing Cliftonville, so there are a lot of big games coming up.

"It's a big period for us but it's a big period for everyone else as well."

When Linfield won 2-0 at Coleraine in November thanks to goals from Andy Waterworth and Jordan Stewart, it looked as though the Bannsiders would not be challenging for the championship this term having finished runners-up to the Blues in last season's truncated title race.

But Oran Kearney's side have found form and will arrive in Belfast in confident mood on the back of a nine-match unbeaten spell which has taken them to within eight points of the leaders.

Coleraine have enjoyed playing at Windsor Park in recent years, beating the Blues as well as winning the Irish Cup and League Cup and, on the back of captain Lyndon Kane netting a midweek winner against derby rivals Ballymena, they will feel another success is on the cards.

Healy says: "I enjoy playing against Coleraine. First and foremost I have a lot of time for the people at the club like (chairman) Colin McKendry and Oran Kearney, who have overseen the successful period Coleraine have had.

David Healy

"They have good players, a manager who I enjoy speaking to before and after the games and who I have a lot of respect for.

"We are looking forward to the challenge.

"They are more often than not good games, with two honest teams going head to head, and I imagine this one will be the same."

While Coleraine were in action four nights ago, Linfield have not played since drawing 1-1 away to Carrick Rangers on February 9.

Healy's side led for most of the match but could have lost it in a frantic finish.

The Blues will hope the break has freshened them up for a hectic time ahead though Healy admits it has been frustrating waiting for the opportunity to get that display at Carrick out of the system.

Northern Ireland's record goalscorer said: "Following a disappointing performance against Carrick it would have been nice to play straight away again to take our minds away from it.

"Sometimes the earlier you play after a match like that the better but then we had played quite a few games in quick succession so maybe not playing for over a week will freshen the squad up a bit."