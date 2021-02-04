Healy insists Linfield are determined to keep hold of defender Callacher beyond this season

Linfield manager David Healy has spoken about his desire to keep Larne transfer target Jimmy Callacher and revealed that the Windsor Park outfit hope to have some news about the influential defender's future soon.

Callacher's current contract with the Blues is up in the summer and Larne are keen to bring the highly-rated centre-half to Inver Park to bolster their backline. To counter that, Linfield have offered an improved deal to the 29-year-old, who joined them in 2014 from Glentoran and has become a stalwart of Healy's title-winning sides.

Big-spending Larne see Callacher as a quality operator with the winning mentality they want at their club, but the player knows he has flourished at Linfield and could be in line for a lucrative testimonial in 2024 should he stay.

Healy told the Belfast Telegraph: "Jimmy understands where we are as a club and we want him to stay. He has been an integral part of the club for some time and certainly in my time as manager. We hope pretty soon that we will have some news. It comes down to Jimmy. We have made it clear we want him to remain a Linfield player."

Callacher was on the bench for Tuesday's 3-0 win over Portadown which kept the Blues three points ahead of Larne in the title race. That was no reflection on the current contract situation or last week's 4-3 loss at Cliftonville. Healy said it was a case of using his squad effectively with so many fixtures on the way, and Callacher is set to return away to Crusaders on Saturday.

Healy went with three at the back against Portadown with Mark Stafford, Matthew Clarke and Ross Larkin, allowing the attacking quintet of Shayne Lavery, who netted a hat-trick, Joel Cooper, Jordan Stewart, Navid Nasseri and Kirk Millar to wreak havoc.

Don't expect the same line-up versus fellow title chasers Crusaders.

"I thought some of our play against Portadown was exceptional," said Healy. "I very rarely come out and be as complimentary as this but I really was pleased with our performance, and Portadown couldn't control us at times. If I do have a gripe it's that we could have scored more.

"The players who came in at the back did a good job. Matty and Mark have been around forever and Ross is relatively new but I thought some of Ross' play was very good. The changes were positive and we went with five attacking players. Joel Cooper and Jordan Stewart would be enough to frighten a lot of defences and to have Navid, Kirk and Shayne as well worked out for us."

Lavery was on fire following his 15th-minute opener, heading in from close range from Stewart's delivery.

Healy commented: "Shayne has all the tools. He will only get better with the number of games he will play. In recent months he has got himself a lot fitter and sharper and he is starting to prepare his body now for if and when an opportunity arises to play full-time football.

"I loved his first goal. It looked easy but you have to be there to head in from the six-yard box and it gave us a platform. His second was about driving at the defence and the third a little scrappy, but it is important for Shayne to score all types of goals."

Ethan Boyle, meanwhile, has rejoined Finn Harps after leaving Linfield.