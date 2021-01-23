Healy thankful that star man Waterworth came to the four as Linfield swat aside Warrenpoint

Striker Andrew Waterworth is hailed after scoring his first goal of four in Linfield's 6-0 rout of Warrenpoint Town at Windsor Park (Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

Linfield manager David Healy was thankful for the intervention of superstar striker Andy Waterworth, who struck four times in a 6-0 thrashing of Warrenpoint Town at Windsor Park.

The league's leading scorer took his tally for the season to 11 in just 13 games as he led the way, with Navid Nasseri and Jordan Stewart also finding the back of the net in the rout.

That despite the scoreline being 0-0 at half-time, the defending champions finding something at the interval as Waterworth, Nasseri and Stewart quickly pulled them three goals ahead.

Waterworth then rounded off his hat-trick, and added one more for good measure, with three further strikes in the final 10 minutes of the game to add considerable gloss to the final score.

Linfield are now four points clear at the top of the table, albeit having played one more game than second-placed Larne - who drew 3-3 with Crusaders in the day's early game - and have won four of their last five in the league.

Healy saw similarities to their last outing at home against the Swifts, when Linfield pulled away in the second half after a slow first half, but praised his side's tenacity to get over the line and then pull away.

"Good performance, good result. Probably similar to the same as against Dungannon the last time we played here, it took us until the second half to finally get the breakthrough," said Healy.

"But credit to the players, I thought in the first half they kept trying to play in the right manner and create chances in the right manner.

"Thankfully Andy does what he does in the second half and it gave us that edge and know how that we could go on and score a few more goals. Ultimately we went on and scored five more."

Warrenpoint, who have now lost four of their last five after a brilliant start to the season, have slipped down to ninth in the standings but are still only five points behind sixth-placed Cliftonville.