‘Heats has put the head into me’ Carrick Rangers midfielder Andy Mitchell hits back at Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter’s accusations over Paul Heatley’s red card clash

Andy Mitchell says he never expected the incident to lead to a headbutt

Andy Mitchell has hit back at Stephen Baxter’s claim he turned on the theatrics during the confrontation that landed Crusaders winger Paul Heatley with a seven-game ban.

The Carrick Rangers midfielder stood accused of “acting like he was hit by Nigel Benn” when the pair clashed in the closing stages of last weekend’s Danske Bank Premiership tussle at the Loughview Leisure Arena.

Crues boss Baxter acknowledged that Heatley’s red card for headbutting his former team-mate was the correct call from referee Raymond Crangle but, with the Seaview hero poised for a lengthy spell on the sidelines through suspension, the Crues boss criticised Mitchell’s “poor” behaviour in the aftermath.

Mitchell, however, said: “It wasn’t about me trying to get someone sent off. Heats has put the head into me.

“There was a bit of pushing and shoving and we had a bit of a nip at each other but at no point did I think it was going to lead to a headbutt. The back of my ear was swollen up afterwards.”

The Larne loanee continued: “Yes, I had the ball and was doing a bit of time-wasting as all teams do when they’re trying to run the clock down to win a game. That happens in football all over the world.

“Heats is an old team-mate of mine and, from my point of view, we were just having a bit of a laugh. It’s not like I was intending to be headbutted and it’s not what I expected to happen either.

“I have the utmost respect for Stephen Baxter and huge respect for Crusaders Football Club’s staff and players. Stephen knows that.

“Myself and Paul had a wee laugh, a scuffle and a wee nip at each other. That’s football. It happens every single week.”

Despite his obvious irritation, Baxter was in a jovial mood of his own as he reflected on the incident.

“It was a headbutt, there’s no getting away from that,” he said.

“It was minimal contact but he gestured towards him with his head and it’s silly in the round because they’d already had a wee spat and they’d all kissed and made up. He shook his hand and they were running away and I thought Andy Mitchell was really poor in his actions — falling to the ground and acting like he was hit by Nigel Benn.”

When it was suggested he was showing his age with such a quip, especially given a more apposite reference was available in this week of all weeks, the Crues chief added with a smile: “Yeah. Actually, write that I said Conor Benn!”