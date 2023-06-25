Historic IFA vote could open the door to ‘weekends of football’

Glenavon youngster Christopher Atherton made his first-team debut at the age of just 13 last year – but may not be allowed to feature again until he turns 16 under new proposals

Tonight’s Irish FA AGM will see clubs vote on a game-changing NI Football League proposal to alter the Association’s rules on Sunday football.

NIFL has put forward a motion to amend the current regulation that states “No match shall be played within Northern Ireland on a Sunday, unless the two participating clubs and competition organisers agree to do so” to include the caveat “This regulation shall not apply to matches played under the auspices of the Northern Ireland Football League”.

If passed, the proposal will allow games to be arranged for a Sunday without the agreement of both clubs – in a similar manner to the way some games are moved to a Friday night.

The altered rule would open the door to ‘weekends of football’, with Sports Direct Premiership games spread across from Friday to Sunday.

If NIFL succeed, confidence will grow that, going forward, the organisation may be able to introduce more Irish League-specific changes in the years ahead, including playing through the summer months.

Another shake-up on the table at tonight’s meeting in Armagh is a restriction on clubs playing footballers aged under 16, proposed by the IFA “for the purpose of safeguarding”.

In September 2022, Glenavon’s Christopher Atherton made headlines across the globe when he played a first-team game aged just 13.

The proposal reads: “Players must attain the age of 16 by the end of the current playing season (May 31 for the men’s game and October 31 for the women’s game) before they can be deemed suitable by their club and eligible to play adult football.”

In advance of tonight’s meeting, the Irish FA Safeguarding Service Delivery Manager consulted with all leagues regarding the proposal, and it was noted that no dissent had been received.​