Holders Crusaders to host Glentoran in Irish Cup quarter-finals

Irish Cup Draw

Niall McGinn scored for Glentoran in their 3-0 win over Crusaders

Holders Crusaders will welcome Glentoran to Seaview for a fascinating Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup quarter-final clash.

In the Sixth Round, the Crues beat PIL side Bangor 2-1 on Friday while the Glens eased past Portadown 3-0 on Saturday. The two Belfast clubs will know go head-to-head for a place in the last four at Seaview on Saturday March 4.

Elsewhere, the Irish Cup quarter-final draw saw Cliftonville drawn at home to Dungannon Swifts. The Reds knocked-out Coleraine on penalties, while the Swifts needed to late goals to dispose of Championship side Knockbreda.

Championship clubs Harland and Wolff Welders and Ballyclare Comrades both progressed to the last eight, thanks to wins over Glenavon and Institute.

The Welders’ reward was a home draw against Larne, while Ballyclare Comrades will welcome Ballymena United to Dixon Park.

Larne conquered Linfield in a dramatic penalty shoot-out while the Sky Blues defeated Newington 4-1.

Irish Cup Quarter-Final Draw

Crusaders v Glentoran

Cliftonville v Dungannon Swifts

Harland and Wolff Welders v Larne

Ballyclare Comrades v Ballymena United