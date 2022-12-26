Holiday cheer for Gary Hamilton as Glenavon seal derby spoils against Portadown

Glenavon 2 Portadown 1

Gary Hamilton admitted he doesn’t like Christmas but there was nothing Scrooge-like about the Glenavon boss last night after watching his players deservedly win the Mid-Ulster derby with two goals from Matthew Fitzpatrick.

“This was for the supporters, the Boxing Day game is all about the supporters and thankfully we got the result for them today, especially after our last performance at Shamrock Park when we let them down. It was great to see such a big crowd and even better to send them home with a victory,” said Hamilton.

“It’s extra special getting the win because Christmas isn’t my favourite time of the year, I can’t have it to be honest and this is the one day I look forward to over the holiday, but it’s only good when you win.”

Hamilton had his front three to thank yesterday, with Peter Campbell getting the sponsor’s Man of the Match nod ahead of Fitzpatrick and Eoin Bradley, who set up the first goal which ended a Lurgan Blues goal famine just eight minutes short of the six-hour mark.

That came in the 50th minute, but Portadown to their credit then enjoyed their best period, and after Jordan Jenkins was twice denied by Rory Brown, the equaliser midway through the half was bundled over the line by Barney McKeown following a Reece Jordan corner.

Greg Moorhouse should have put the Ports in front two minutes later but he mishit his shot with only the keeper to beat, and Fitzpatrick made him pay with another clinical finish after Campbell had cut inside and laid it into his path to the frustration of Ports boss Niall Currie.

“Really disappointed by the goals, they were so avoidable,” reflected Currie. “Glenavon were the better team in the first half, but second half we were much more expansive when we broke out and had two or three really good chances.”

GLENAVON: Brown, Kerr (McCloskey, 73), Birney, Ward, Wallace, Snoddy, Baird, O’Connor (Malone, 73), Fitzpatrick, Bradley (Prendergast, 88), Campbell.

Unused subs: Doyle, Scannell, Garrett, Burns.

PORTADOWN: Barr, McNally, Upton, McKeown, Cakaj (Teggart, 60), Archer, Russell (Stedman, 60), Jordan, Balde, Jenkins, Moorhouse.

Unused subs: Burns, Beverland, Mitchell, Owens, Willis.

Referee: Shane Andrews (Carryduff)

Match rating: 7/10

Man of the Match: Matthew Fitzpatrick