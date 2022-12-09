Home comfort for Coleraine at The Showgrounds as Crusaders beaten

Coleraine 2 Crusaders 0

Aaron Jarvis (right) is congratulated by Josh Carson after giving Coleraine the lead against Crusaders

Coleraine made it a memorable six days as they recorded their third successive win in all competitions.

After reaching the BetMcLean Cup Final on Tuesday night, the Bannsiders netted once in each half through Aaron Jarvis and Evan McLaughlin to pick up all three points against Crusaders.

In truth, Crusaders enjoyed plenty of possession on the north coast but their lack of clinical edge meant the hosts were rarely troubled.

Coleraine conceded two quick-fire goals when Crusaders last visited The Showgrounds but it was the Bannsiders who took the early advantage on 12 minutes.

A free-kick by Josh Carson cannoned back off the post with Aaron Jarvis quick off the mark to follow in the rebound for his first league goal of the campaign.

Both teams struggled to create anything on a cold evening at The Showgrounds and the next chance arrived on the half-hour mark as Jordan Forsythe’s cross was flicked wide by Adam Lecky.

Philip Lowry — who has enjoyed a purple patch in front of goal recently — went within a matter of inches of equalising as the midfielder headed wide from Ross Clarke’s free-kick.

A few minutes later, the ball was worked to Billy Joe Burns inside the box, and just when his strike looked goalwards, it was deflected wide by Aaron Jarvis.

Stephen Baxter handed a league debut to Jay Boyd, who has impressed for Crusaders Reserves, and the north Belfast side threatened on 55 minutes as Lecky’s flick-on Paul Heatley who hit an effort on the turn straight into the gloves of Gareth Deane.

However, Coleraine strengthened their hand even further on 61 minutes as they went 2-0 ahead. A move involving Jamie Glackin and Dean Jarvis on the left side saw the latter crossing for Evan McLaughlin, who found the back of the net from 10 yards.

With a quarter of an hour remaining, Crusaders had a penalty appeal turned down as Clarke’s cross appeared to hit the hand of Aaron Jarvis, but referee Evan Boyce waved play on.

Four minutes later, the Hatchetmen were left even more frustrated as a deep cross by Clarke found Lecky inside the box but the ex-Ballymena striker could only hit his strike straight into the gloves of a grateful Deane.

Crusaders, who travelled without nine first-team players, couldn’t set up a grandstand finish as Coleraine registered their fifth clean sheet in a row in the Danske Bank Premiership.

It tightens things up in the top six with the Crues aiming to get as many fit bodies back at their disposal as quickly as possible.

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, D Jarvis, A Jarvis, McCrudden (Shevlin 68), Carson (O’Mahony 68), Farren, O’Donnell, Glackin (Lowry 85), E. McLaughlin (McKendry 85), McDermott.

Subs Not Used: Gallagher (GK), Brown, J McLaughlin.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, W Burns, Robinson, Lowry, Lecky, Caddell (Boyd 46), Forsythe, Thompson, Heatley, Clarke, Barr (Owens 78).

Subs Not Used: Murphy (GK), Ebbe, Steele, McMurray, C Burns.

Referee: Evan Boyce (Saintfield)

Man of the match: Dean Jarvis

Match Rating: 6/10