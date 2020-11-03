Home fans only for Warrenpoint after review of Portadown goal celebration

A Co Down football club has decided that only home supporters will be allowed to attend home games, after controversy over a visiting team's goal celebrations at the weekend.

Players from Portadown had rushed to the touchline to celebrate with fans after scoring on Saturday at Warrenpoint Town's Milltown grounds.

It came at a time when football is the only elite sport in Northern Ireland which still welcomes fans to games.

Portadown has insisted that it "did not have control over arrangements around the location of supporters or social distancing measures at Warrenpoint".

Yesterday, Warrenpoint's board met to review the situation, and said it had "decided to restrict match days to home support only".

"The Club had carried out a risk assessment, communicated to the visitors and put plans and procedures in place following all the protocols to allow supporters into the ground," Warrenpoint said in a statement.

"However in the interest of the safety of the players, supporters and our community we need to review this decision with immediate effect and restrict match days to home supporters only.

"This decision has not been taken lightly but we believe this is the right and responsible thing to do to safeguard our community given the unpredictable behaviour of some supporters and how some choose to travel to games.

"Although this will have a financial impact on the club at this time, the health of players and supporters and volunteers must come first.

"The club would call on the Government to support Football Clubs with the immediate allocation of funds for the loss of gate receipts."

Both the GAA and Ulster Rugby's matches are now played behind closed doors, and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has already suggested football should do the same.

However, the football authorities are keen to get more fans back on the terraces, including for a crunch Euro 2020 playoff game between Northern Ireland and Slovakia at Windsor Park on November 12.

Portadown had said earlier that it was "extremely disappointed with comments relating to the celebration of our goal against Warrenpoint Town FC".

"Over the last number of weeks we as a club have worked tirelessly to ensure the safety of both supporters and players," the club said.

"As a club we did not have control over arrangements around the location of supporters or social distancing measures at Warrenpoint.

"Our players are constantly reminded of their responsibilities not only for themselves but also to the general community."