Homework is meaningless if Ballymena fail to turn up: David Jeffrey

Having already faced Newington in knockout competition this season, Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey is well versed on the Championship side’s qualities — and believes January recruit Robert McVarnock can help fill any gaps in the Sky Blues’ extensive dossier.

Jeffrey’s troops eliminated the ‘Ton from the County Antrim Shield back in September, while Ballymena’s tracking of full-back McVarnock saw scout Bryan McLoughlin take in a number of the north Belfast outfit’s games prior to Christmas.

“We played Newington earlier in the year at Solitude and they were excellent,” recalled Jeffrey. “They did really, really well and we found it really tough so if anyone thinks it’s going to be an easy game, they’ve another thing coming. The simple matter is that if we’re not at our best, we’ll not progress. No bones about it.

“They’re a decent side, they put themselves about and they’ll really raise their game against us so unless we’re right on it, we’ll not progress. That’s how difficult a game it’s going to be.

“There’s no pressure on them whatsoever. We’re at home, we’re obviously expected to go through and you understand all of those things but it means that they can come and have a free hit, so to speak.

“They have a sense of community and a sense of togetherness. We were fortunate to bring young Robert McVarnock in from them and he displays all of those qualities, so we know it’s going to be a really tough game.

“Obviously Robert will know the players and know the team. We’ve gone ourselves and watched them three or four times since the draw was made so we’re fully informed, but you can have all of the information you want — all of the data, everything — but ultimately on the day, it’s about the players performing. If our players perform, we should be alright but if we don’t perform, if we’re carrying passengers and we’re off it, we’re not going through to the next round, end of story.”

On McVarnock’s start to life at The Showgrounds, Jeffrey added: “I love him, absolutely love him. He’s a great boy.

“He came to our attention as far back as the Steel & Sons Cup Final last season. We then obviously watched him when we were playing Newington and kept an eye on him. Bryan went and watched him four or five times and he got better and better each game.”